Who is China's Nostradamus? Did he predict Iran-US-Israel War? Know in detail

Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, a professor named Xueqi Jiang has gained traction as one of his two predictions about US President Donald Trump came true. Now, social media users have begun calling him China's Nostradamus while eyeing at it's last prediction that says the US will lose the war to Iran.

In 2024, Professor Xueqin Jiang, who hosts a popular YouTube channel Predictive History, made three big predictions in 2024: that Donald Trump would return to power; the second was that he would start a war with Iran. And the third is the US losing to Iran in the war. Now, the Chinese-Canadian educator has gone viral. Here's all you need to know about him.

Who is China's Nostradamus, aka Professor Xueqin Jiang?

The Yale College grad has served as a deputy principal at Tsinghua University High School and managed elite international programs at Shenzhen Middle School and Peking University High School. The Yale College grad has spent years working on education reform and curriculum design in China. Since 2022, he has been a history and philosophy teacher at Moonshot Academy in Beijing. He is widely known for his YouTube project "Predictive History", where he tries to forecast global events by analysing historical patterns, geopolitical incentives, and game theory. Using his "psychohistory", a fictional science from Isaac Asimov's Foundation novels that uses historical patterns to predict the future, he has been making predictions that have gained traction across the world. He is the author of Creative China (2014), which chronicles his efforts to reform Chinese schooling.







Did he predict the Iran-US-Israel War?

In his predictions, Jiang Xueqin warned of potential US-Iran military confrontation under a second Trump presidency. He compared the potential US invasion of Iran to Athens' disastrous Sicilian Expedition. He talked about Iran's geography and population and how it has advantages in a war of attrition with the US. He says that Iran's proxies, Houthis, Hezbollah, and Hamas, have a strategy to weaken the US. He forecasts that the ongoing war will be long and will change the world significantly.



Further, Jiang said that Iran has been preparing for 20 years, gaining experience from past conflicts, including a 12-day war in June. He added that the nation has analysed US and Israeli strike capacities and is well-prepared for potential attacks.



