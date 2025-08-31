Who is Cai Qi? Powerful CCP leader, a confidant of Xi Jinping, who met PM Modi at SCO Summit in China

Prime Minister Modi's visit to China follows a complex global trade scenario, marked by Trump's tariff policies and his constant efforts to target India's crude oil business with Russia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, i.e., August 31, met with Cai Qi, a top leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and a close ally of President Xi Jinping. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. The talks were significantly focused on strengthening India-China bilateral ties and exploring new ways of bolstering political engagement.

Who is Cai Qi?

One of the most influential political figures in China, Cai Qi, is the Secretary of the Secretariat of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). A confidant of Xi, Cai plays a pivotal role in overseeing the party's day-to-day operations, ideological work, and monitoring major national projects.

Before assuming his current central leadership role, Cai also served as Mayor and later Party Secretary of Beijing, where he oversaw multiple projects. Interestingly, his rise within the party reflects his powerful equations with President Xi Jinping.

During his meeting with Cai, PM Modi discussed ways to enhance India-China political dialogue at the leadership levels, strengthen institutional cooperation in trade and culture, and sustain peace and stability along the border regions. Notably, this is PM Narendra Modi's first visit to China since the ghastly Galwan Valley Clash in 2020, which had created a dent in the ties between the two Asian neighbours.

PM Modi's meeting with Xi

After his much-anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India-China relations "should not be viewed through a third country lens" -- an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump's trade and tariff policies. “The two leaders deemed it necessary to expand common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues and challenges, like terrorism and fair trade in multilateral platforms,” a statement by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to China follows a complex global trade scenario, marked by Trump's tariff policies and his constant efforts to target India's crude oil business with Russia. “Differences should not turn into disputes,” Modi and Xi asserted, as per the MEA statement.

