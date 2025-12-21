Who is Bushra Bibi? Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's third wife, who make public appearance in traditional abaya, sentenced to 17 years imprisonment in Toshakhana corruption case, she is currently in...

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and his third wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 17 years imprisonment each i Toshakhana-2 corruption case and Al-Qadir Trust matters. Bushra Bibi stays away from public eye and usually makes appearance in public wearing a veil and traditional abaya.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and his third wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 17 years imprisonment each i Toshakhana-2 corruption case and Al-Qadir Trust matters. The verdict was delivered on Saturday during a trial held inside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

While Imran Khan is already jailed in Adaila jail, his wife Bushra Bibi is also serving time in prison after being convicted on Al-Qadir trust case. Imran Khan has alleged that these charges are 'fabricated' and 'politically motivated', accusing Army chief of targeting his wife for personal animosity.

Who is Bushra Bibi?

Bushra Riaz Batto (former name) is Imran Khan's third wife, after Jemima Goldsmith and Rehman Khan. They married in a private, low-profile ceremony in 2018. Bushra, in her late 40s, is referred as Bushra Begum and Bushra Bibi by her husband and his followers, a title that denote respect to woman in the Urdu language.

Bushra Bibi is a faith healer and spiritual advisor, she follows Sufi mysticism. She is a devotee of the revered Sufi saint Fariduddin Masud Ganjshakar, also known as Baba Farid., a revered Muslim mystic and Sufi saint whose shrine is located in her ex-husband's hometown of Pakpattan in Punjab.

She stays away from public eye and usually makes appearance in public wearing a veil and traditional abaya. She has five children from her first marriage that lasted around 30 years before marrying Imran Khan and comes from a family of landowners in Punjab.

After Imran Khan was jailed, Bushra Bibi emerged as one of the prominent faces demanding release of her husband, and le the front. She wore her niqab and made a speech to encourage Khan's supporters to march towards Islamabad for Imran Khan's release.

Bushra Bibi in controversies

Bushra Bibi is serving seven years imprisonment sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which involves allegations that Rs 50 billion sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency was misappropriated during Khan’s tenure as prime minister. Now she have been sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment in Toshakhana case.

She has also been accused by her political opponents of exerting undue influence over Imran Khan. She is also accused of practicing black magic, claimed rejected by Imran Khan's party PTI.

17 years of imprisonment in Toshakhana case

Both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are sentenced to 17 years of jail in connection to the Toshakhana case, that involves the purchase of an expensive jewellery set, gifted to Imran by the Saudi crown prince during an official visit in May 2021, at a nominal price. Along with 17 years of imprisonment, both were fined Rs 16.4 million.

"This court, while passing sentences, has considered the old age of Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, as well as the fact that Bushra Imran Khan is a female. It is in consideration of both said factors that a lenient view has been taken in awarding lesser punishment," Pakistani leading daily Dawn reported, quoting the court order.