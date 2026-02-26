FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What is Sloan Fellowship? Meet 4 Indian-American scientists honoured with one of US' most coveted research title, USD 75,000 each

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta calls organ donation greatest service to humanity: 'Our resolve to make it a people’s movement'

'Share fair revenue or else face legal action': Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw warns digital, social media platforms

Who is Borge Brende? World Economic Forum CEO quits amid probe into Epstein ties

'One day, I missed her': Vijay Deverakonda pens heartfelt note for wife Rashmika Mandanna, posts love filled official wedding pictures

Viral photos: Rashmika Mandanna introduces Vijay Deverakonda as 'my husband', drops photos from wedding ceremonies, credits him for...

Hera Pheri 3 again in trouble: Priyadarshan confirms Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty will not release this year, due to...

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton shine as South Africa thrash West Indies by 9 wickets in Super 8 clash - Here's what it means for India

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches underground cabling project to transform Chandni Chowk area

Ileana D’Cruz speaks out against unrealistic beauty standards, defends Rihanna after online trolling: 'Bloody infuriating'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What is Sloan Fellowship? Meet 4 Indian-American scientists honoured with one of US' most coveted research title, USD 75,000 each

Meet these 4 Indian-American scientists named 2026 Sloan Research Fellows

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta calls organ donation greatest service to humanity: 'Our resolve to make it a people’s movement'

Delhi CM Gupta calls organ donation 'greatest service to humanity'

'Share fair revenue or else face legal action': Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw warns digital, social media platforms

Ashwani Vaishnaw warns digital, social media platforms of legal action

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Borge Brende? World Economic Forum CEO quits amid probe into Epstein ties

Files made public by the United States Department of Justice suggested that Brende had participated in three business dinners with Epstein and that the two had also communicated through email and text messages.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 08:26 PM IST

Who is Borge Brende? World Economic Forum CEO quits amid probe into Epstein ties
In a statement, Brende said his time at the forum had been "profoundly rewarding."
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Borge Brende, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the World Economic Forum (WEF), said he was stepping down after an investigation was launched into his links with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Files made public by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) suggested that Brende had participated in three business dinners with Epstein and that the two had also communicated through email and text messages. In a statement, Brende said his time at the forum had been "profoundly rewarding."

In his statement released on Thursday (February 26), Brende said: "After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. My time here, spanning 8-1/2 years, has been profoundly rewarding." Without mentioning Epstein, he added: "I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners, and constituents, and I believe now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions."

Borge Brende is associated with Norway’s Conservative Party and has held various ministerial positions in the Norwegian government. Brende holds degrees in economics, law and history from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim city. He had joined the WEF as a managing director in January 2008. Brende was appointed president and CEO of the forum nearly a decade later, in October 2017.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is Sloan Fellowship? Meet 4 Indian-American scientists honoured with one of US' most coveted research title, USD 75,000 each
Meet these 4 Indian-American scientists named 2026 Sloan Research Fellows
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta calls organ donation greatest service to humanity: 'Our resolve to make it a people’s movement'
Delhi CM Gupta calls organ donation 'greatest service to humanity'
'Share fair revenue or else face legal action': Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw warns digital, social media platforms
Ashwani Vaishnaw warns digital, social media platforms of legal action
Who is Borge Brende? World Economic Forum CEO quits amid probe into Epstein ties
Who is Borge Brende? WEF boss quits amid probe into Epstein links
'One day, I missed her': Vijay Deverakonda pens heartfelt note for wife Rashmika Mandanna, posts love filled official wedding pictures
Rashmika-Vijay Wedding: Vijay posts dreamy pictures from big day
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances
From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement