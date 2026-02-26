Who is Borge Brende? World Economic Forum CEO quits amid probe into Epstein ties

Files made public by the United States Department of Justice suggested that Brende had participated in three business dinners with Epstein and that the two had also communicated through email and text messages.

Borge Brende, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the World Economic Forum (WEF), said he was stepping down after an investigation was launched into his links with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Files made public by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) suggested that Brende had participated in three business dinners with Epstein and that the two had also communicated through email and text messages. In a statement, Brende said his time at the forum had been "profoundly rewarding."

In his statement released on Thursday (February 26), Brende said: "After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. My time here, spanning 8-1/2 years, has been profoundly rewarding." Without mentioning Epstein, he added: "I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners, and constituents, and I believe now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions."

Borge Brende is associated with Norway’s Conservative Party and has held various ministerial positions in the Norwegian government. Brende holds degrees in economics, law and history from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim city. He had joined the WEF as a managing director in January 2008. Brende was appointed president and CEO of the forum nearly a decade later, in October 2017.