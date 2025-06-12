Dr. Mukkamala was diagnosed with an 8-cm brain tumour in November, three weeks after the 53-year-old underwent surgery. The removal of 90 per cent of the tumour was a best-case scenario for him.

Bobby Mukkamala, an otolaryngologist from Flint, Michigan, was sworn in as the 180th president of the American Medical Association (AMA). He scripted history by becoming the first Indian-origin doctor to lead the influential organisation. Dr. Mukkamala was diagnosed with an 8-cm brain tumour in November and three weeks after the startling discovery, the 53-year-old underwent surgery. The removal of 90 per cent of the tumour was a best-case scenario for Mukkamala. During his decades working in organised medicine, Mukkamala has been a fierce advocate for patients. His cancer battle reaffirmed the purpose of his position--to use his platform and lived experience to advocate for a better, more equitable US health system.

Dr. Mukkamala has been a highly accomplished and influential physician in the American Medical Association (AMA). He chairs the AMA Substance Use and Pain Care Task Force, which advocates for evidence-based policies to combat the overdose epidemic. He also played a key role in responding to the Flint water crisis, leading the Community Foundation of Greater Flint's efforts to mitigate lead's impact on children. As an otolaryngologist, he has received numerous awards, including the AMA Foundation's "Excellence in Medicine" Leadership Award. He has held various leadership positions within the AMA, Michigan State Medical Society, and Genesee County Medical Society.

Dr Mukkamla was born to Indian immigrants Apparao Mukkamala and Sumathi Mukkamala, who came to the United States and practised medicine. He earned his medical degree from the University of Michigan and completed his residency at Loyola University in Chicago. He then returned to his hometown of Flint to practice medicine alongside his wife, Dr Nita Kulkarni, a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology. The couple has two sons: Nikhil, who pursued biomedical engineering, and Deven, who is currently a PhD candidate in political science.

For the unversed, the American Medical Association (AMA) is a powerful ally for physicians in patient care. It convenes 190+ state and speciality medical societies and other critical stakeholders and represents a unified voice to all key physicians in health care. It works to address obstacles affecting patient care, preventing chronic disease, and public health crises. It believes in innovation in medicine and tackles major healthcare challenges to support physicians in providing the best possible care for their patients.