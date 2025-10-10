Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2026: CSK reacts to claims of letting go Sam Curran, Rahul Tripathi and Devon Conway ahead of auction

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to retire after ODIs vs Australia? Report makes BIG claim

Women journalists barred from Taliban Minister Muttaqi's presser in Delhi

Who is Bipin Joshi, the only Hindu in Hamas' custody amid war with Israel?

Maria Machado dedicates Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump, says, 'For his decisive support...'

Big trouble for Mohsin Naqvi! India pushes ICC to take action against Pakistan minister, seeks his ouster from board of directors

Shocking racism video goes viral: Indian woman in Ireland asked to 'Go back to India'

Who is GP Mehra? Rs 33 lakh cash, gold worth crores, luxury cars, recovered from retired PWD engineer

What Nobel Peace Prize 2025 winner Maria Corina Machado get? Her whopping cash prize would be worth Rs...

Ranbir Kapoor admits he is a 'product of nepotism', says he knew he would not succeed in film industry if...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IPL 2026: CSK reacts to claims of letting go Sam Curran, Rahul Tripathi and Devon Conway ahead of auction

IPL 2026: CSK reacts to claims of letting go Sam Curran, Rahul Tripathi and Devo

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to retire after ODIs vs Australia? Report makes BIG claim

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to retire after ODIs vs Australia? Report makes BIG

Women journalists barred from Taliban Minister Muttaqi's presser in Delhi

Women journalists barred from Taliban Minister Muttaqi's presser in Delhi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Bipin Joshi, the only Hindu in Hamas' custody amid war with Israel?

Hamas, an armed militant group that governs the Gaza Strip, had taken more than 250 people hostage during its October 2023 attack in Israel. Hamas reportedly still has 48 hostages, of whom only 20 are believed to be alive. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 09:19 PM IST

Who is Bipin Joshi, the only Hindu in Hamas' custody amid war with Israel?
Bipin Joshi is a student from Nepal.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A fresh ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has renewed hope for the family of the lone Hindu in custody of the militant group. Bipin Joshi, a 23-year-old student from Nepal, had been working at a farm in southern Israel as part of a study programme when he, among many others, was abducted during Hamas' October 2023 attack in Israel. Hamas, an armed group that governs the Gaza Strip, had taken more than 250 people hostage at the time. Hamas still reportedly has 48 hostages, of whom only 20 are believed to be alive.

What is known about Bipin Joshi?

Bipin Joshi was among the non-Israeli nationals taken hostage by Hamas during the brutal 2023 attack. Joshi was part of a group of Nepali students who had gone to Israel for an agricultural training programme. According to a report by The Times of Israel, Joshi deflected a grenade that was lobbed by Hamas militants, saving several lives. Ten of Joshi's batchmates were killed by Hamas militants during the attack. Just minutes before he was kidnapped, Joshi sent several text messages to a cousin back in Nepal. "If something happens to me, you have to take care of my family. Be strong and always look towards the future," a message from Joshi reportedly read. The Nepali student's family has been advocating for his release at multiple global forums.

What's the latest on the war in Gaza?

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect on Friday, the Israeli military said in a statement. It added that troops were pulling back to the agreed-upon lines. This marks the implementation of the first phase of a peace plan announced by United States president Donald Trump. Under the initial phase, Hamas will release all remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The war in Gaza has been raging since Israel launched a large-scale offensive into the region in response to the Hamas attack.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Google Gemini Nano Banana AI can now generate romantic couple photos with THESE prompts
Google Gemini Nano Banana AI can now generate romantic couple photos with THESE
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal recreate hilarious Bollywood scene, fans can’t stop laughing
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal recreate hilarious Bollywood scene
Bihar elections 2025: Who are key players in high-stake battle? Can Prashant Kishor emerge as game-changer?
Bihar elections 2025: Who are key players in high-stake battle?
EPFO Pension Calculator: Check how much pension will you get after serving 10 years in job
EPFO Pension Calculator: How much pension will you get after serving 10 years
Tata Group rift: Temporary truce reached amid Noel Tata’s power tussle? Here's what we know
Tata Group rift: Temporary truce reached amid Noel Tata’s power tussle?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE