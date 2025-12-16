FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Bettina Anderson? Donald Trump's soon-to-be daughter-in-law; Here's look at her education qualifications, family background, net worth and more

Donald Trump Jr. is engaged to Bettina Anderson, with the announcement made by his father, US President Donald Trump, at the White House. Bettina, a Columbia graduate and professional model, is also involved in philanthropy through her nonprofit, The Paradise Fund.

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 01:49 PM IST

Who is Bettina Anderson? Donald Trump's soon-to-be daughter-in-law; Here's look at her education qualifications, family background, net worth and more
    It’s official, Donald Trump Jr. is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. The couple, who have been dating for a year, shared the exciting news through an announcement made by none other than his father, US President Donald Trump, at the White House.

    During a special moment, President Trump addressed the audience in a viral video, revealing the news: 'They get along very well, and they are just announcing through me that they’re getting married.' The president then invited the couple to the podium, where Donald Jr. expressed his gratitude, thanking Bettina for saying 'yes' to his proposal. Here's a look at Bettina Anderson's family background, net worth and more

    Bettina Anderson's Family Background

    Bettina Anderson, born in December 1986, hails from an influential and philanthropic family in Palm Beach, Florida. She is the daughter of Harry Loy Anderson Jr., an entrepreneur and the youngest bank president in the United States, and Inger Anderson, a well-known philanthropist.

    Harry Loy Anderson Jr. made headlines at the age of 26 when he became the president of Worth Avenue National Bank. Along with his wife, Inger, the couple was highly regarded for their charitable contributions to various causes. Bettina grew up alongside five siblings: three sisters and two brothers, including Mea Stone, Bebe McCranels, Kristina McPherson, Harry Loy III and Kent.

    Bettina Anderson's Career and Accomplishments

    Bettina’s professional life has been as diverse and impressive as her family background. A Columbia University graduate, she earned a degree in Art History, Criticism, and Conservation in 2009.

    Following her education, Bettina pursued a career in modelling. She has become well-known for her work, frequently sharing her photoshoots on Instagram. In 2020, she graced the cover of Quest magazine and worked with Hamilton Jewellers, marking her as a prominent figure in the fashion world.

    Additionally, Bettina was featured in Palm Beach Illustrated in 2021, where she was described as a local influencer, reflecting her growing impact in both the fashion and social media spaces.

    Bettina Anderson's philanthropic efforts and The Paradise Fund

    True to her family’s legacy of giving back, Bettina also founded The Paradise Fund, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to aiding local groups with disaster relief efforts. In an interview with Fashion Week Daily in March 2022, Bettina shared that her mother, Inger, had always been a source of inspiration for her philanthropic work.

    Bettina Anderson's estimated net worth

    While Bettina Anderson’s exact net worth remains undisclosed, media reports estimate it to be between USD 500,000 and USD 600,000 as of late 2025. This figure is based on her modelling career, income from social media influencing, and other personal ventures. However, given her family's wealth and her successful career, her true net worth could be higher than these unverified estimates.

    Bettina’s background, career, and philanthropic efforts have made her a notable figure in her own right, even before her engagement to Donald Trump Jr. As the couple prepares for their wedding, fans are eagerly awaiting what comes next for this high-profile pairing.

