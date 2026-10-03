Who is Beni Rae Harmony? 24-year-old reporter hired as Assistant White House Press Secretary

The White House has appointed 24-year-old former journalist Beni Rae Harmony as Assistant Press Secretary. She was Chief White House Correspondent for Real America's Voice.

The White House has appointed former journalist and news anchor Beni Rae Harmony as Assistant Press Secretary, over a month after Karoline Leavitt stepped down as White House Press Secretary.

The 24-year-old was serving as the Chief White House Correspondent for Real America's Voice and will now join President Donald Trump's communications team as a spokesperson. According to TMZ, which first reported the development, she will begin her new role on Monday.

Harmony confirmed the appointment in a post on X, thanking President Trump for the opportunity.

Harmony thanks Trump, confirms new role

"I'm excited to announce that I am joining the Trump Administration as Asst. White House Press Secretary. It's been an honour to report, travel, and cover this historic administration as Senior White House Correspondent for Real America's Voice. My goal has always been to ask the questions that matter to real Americans and make sure their voices are heard," she wrote.

"I'm incredibly grateful to President Trump for this opportunity and his trust. I'm looking forward to this next chapter - serving the American people and continuing to fight for the American Dream. America First," she added.

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly welcomed the appointment and described Harmony as a trusted voice within the conservative movement.

"Beni Rae Harmony has been a trusted voice for the MAGA movement as a White House correspondent. She will be an outstanding addition to President Trump's communications team as an Assistant Press Secretary -- we look forward to having her on board!" Kelly told TMZ.

Who is Beni Rae Harmony?

Harmony joined Real America's Voice in September 2025 as White House Correspondent after working as a news anchor and lifestyle host at WICS Newschannel 20, an ABC affiliate in Springfield, Illinois.

Her exit from the Illinois station made headlines last year after she was suspended for delivering an emotional on-air tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk following his assassination. Harmony, who had previously worked as a producer at Turning Point USA - the conservative advocacy group founded by Kirk in 2021 - said the tribute was non-partisan and later resigned after being asked to remove it from her personal social media.

"I resign, and I refuse to be silenced. I refuse to be told I cannot talk about someone that I cared about," she had told Fox News at the time.

Before her television career, Harmony held roles in political communications, including as director of public affairs for a US political campaign and deputy press secretary for members of the US House of Representatives.

Search On For New Press Secretary

The appointment comes as the White House press office has been without a permanent Press Secretary since Karoline Leavitt stepped down in late August. Leavitt, who was the youngest person to ever serve in the role, said she wanted to spend more time with her family.

President Trump had confirmed her departure, saying it was "a decision I totally understand and respect" and that she would continue as one of his top outside advisors.

The White House is yet to announce a permanent replacement for Leavitt.