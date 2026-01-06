FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi government under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta signs transformational MoU with RBI

Delhi: Fire at metro staff quarters claims lives of three, including 10-year-old girl child, investigation underway

Hina Khan can't breathe, actress is constant coughing in 'severe' air of Mumbai, shares AQI of city with worrisome note: 'Makes me reduce my...'

Who is Barry Pollack? Lawyer representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in US court, previously famous for...

Nikitha Godishala's father BIG claim on accused Arjun Sharma, says, 'Not ex-boyfriend...'

'Hum bhi 6 saal ghar hi baith...': Neha Dhupia MOCKS Akshaye Khanna's comeback with Dhurandhar? Actress says 'I do get anxiety when...'

Sudha Chandran reacts to trolling after emotional Jagran video goes viral: 'I'm not here to...'

Delhi-NCR shivers under cold wave, AQI remains 'poor', dense fog disrupts flight operations at IGI airport

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi passes away at 81, funeral to be held in Pune

Mahhi Vij shares FIRST PHOTO with Jay Bhanushali after divorce, makes strong statement: 'Stop making it dirty like...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi government under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta signs transformational MoU with RBI

Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi govt under the leadership of CM Rekha

OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa

Delhi: Fire at metro staff quarters claims lives of three, including 10-year-old girl child, investigation underway

Delhi: Fire at metro staff quarters claims lives of three, including 10-year-old

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa

After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why

Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Barry Pollack? Lawyer representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in US court, previously famous for...

Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro has hired high-profile US lawyer Barry J. Pollack to defend him against federal charges, including narco-terrorism and cocaine import conspiracy. Pollack, known for representing Julian Assange, will navigate a complex, high-stakes trial in Manhattan.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 10:35 AM IST

Who is Barry Pollack? Lawyer representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in US court, previously famous for...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, currently facing federal charges in the United States following a US military operation that led to his capture, has reportedly appointed renowned attorney Barry J. Pollack as his lead counsel. Pollack, a Washington-based trial lawyer, is known for representing high-profile and controversial clients, including negotiating the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Pollack filed a notice of appearance in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Monday, where Maduro faces serious indictments, including narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine.

The Case Against Maduro

Maduro was brought to New York following a special forces raid in Caracas. US prosecutors allege that over a period of 25 years, Maduro and other Venezuelan officials misused their positions to facilitate the trafficking of cocaine into the United States. The indictment claims Maduro provided logistical support to major drug cartels such as the Sinaloa Cartel and issued diplomatic passports to shield traffickers from law enforcement.

The case, titled USA v. Carvajal-Barrios, is being overseen by District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, a 92-year-old jurist known for his independent approach. Maduro’s defence team is expected to explore arguments including potential sovereign immunity, given that he remains the official President of Venezuela, and claims that the charges have been brought selectively or vindictively.

Pollack’s Legal Expertise

Barry Pollack’s appointment is seen as a strategic move, given his extensive experience with national security and international legal matters. Pollack is a partner at Harris, St. Laurent & Wechsler and has a track record of handling challenging cases with global implications.

Pollack is widely recognised for orchestrating the plea agreement that led to Julian Assange’s release and has secured notable victories in complex jury trials, including achieving an acquittal for a former Enron executive on criminal fraud charges. He has also worked on high-profile pro bono cases, such as the exoneration of Martin Tankleff, who served 17 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

Legal Representation for Cilia Flores

Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, is being represented by Mark Donnelly, a former US Justice Department prosecutor who has formally notified the court of his role. Together, the couple faces a series of charges that are expected to unfold in a high-stakes legal battle over the coming months.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi government under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta signs transformational MoU with RBI
Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi govt under the leadership of CM Rekha
Delhi: Fire at metro staff quarters claims lives of three, including 10-year-old girl child, investigation underway
Delhi: Fire at metro staff quarters claims lives of three, including 10-year-old
Hina Khan can't breathe, actress is constant coughing in 'severe' air of Mumbai, shares AQI of city with worrisome note: 'Makes me reduce my...'
Hina Khan can't breathe, actress is constant coughing in 'severe' air of Mumbai
Who is Barry Pollack? Lawyer representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in US court, previously famous for...
Who is Barry Pollack? Lawyer representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Nikitha Godishala's father BIG claim on accused Arjun Sharma, says, 'Not ex-boyfriend...'
Nikitha Godishala's father BIG claim on accused Arjun Sharma
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement