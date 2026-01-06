Who is Barry Pollack? Lawyer representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in US court, previously famous for...

Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro has hired high-profile US lawyer Barry J. Pollack to defend him against federal charges, including narco-terrorism and cocaine import conspiracy. Pollack, known for representing Julian Assange, will navigate a complex, high-stakes trial in Manhattan.

Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, currently facing federal charges in the United States following a US military operation that led to his capture, has reportedly appointed renowned attorney Barry J. Pollack as his lead counsel. Pollack, a Washington-based trial lawyer, is known for representing high-profile and controversial clients, including negotiating the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Pollack filed a notice of appearance in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Monday, where Maduro faces serious indictments, including narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine.

The Case Against Maduro

Maduro was brought to New York following a special forces raid in Caracas. US prosecutors allege that over a period of 25 years, Maduro and other Venezuelan officials misused their positions to facilitate the trafficking of cocaine into the United States. The indictment claims Maduro provided logistical support to major drug cartels such as the Sinaloa Cartel and issued diplomatic passports to shield traffickers from law enforcement.

The case, titled USA v. Carvajal-Barrios, is being overseen by District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, a 92-year-old jurist known for his independent approach. Maduro’s defence team is expected to explore arguments including potential sovereign immunity, given that he remains the official President of Venezuela, and claims that the charges have been brought selectively or vindictively.

Pollack’s Legal Expertise

Barry Pollack’s appointment is seen as a strategic move, given his extensive experience with national security and international legal matters. Pollack is a partner at Harris, St. Laurent & Wechsler and has a track record of handling challenging cases with global implications.

Pollack is widely recognised for orchestrating the plea agreement that led to Julian Assange’s release and has secured notable victories in complex jury trials, including achieving an acquittal for a former Enron executive on criminal fraud charges. He has also worked on high-profile pro bono cases, such as the exoneration of Martin Tankleff, who served 17 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

Legal Representation for Cilia Flores

Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, is being represented by Mark Donnelly, a former US Justice Department prosecutor who has formally notified the court of his role. Together, the couple faces a series of charges that are expected to unfold in a high-stakes legal battle over the coming months.