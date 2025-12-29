FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is ASP Shehrbano Naqvi? Pakistan cop who solved 'murder case' in an hour leaving podcast midway, here's what exactly happened

Pakistani police officer ASP Shehrbano Naqvi was on a podcast when she received a phone call about a murder case, abruptly left the show, and returned an hour later claiming to have solved the case.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 12:41 PM IST

A Pakistani police officer has become the center of controversy after a video of her abruptly leaving a podcast to attend to a "murder case" went viral on social media. The officer, identified as Lahore Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shehrbano Naqvi, was participating in a podcast when she received a phone call from a Station House Officer (SHO), informing her about a murder incident.

Who is ASP Shehrbano Naqvi?

Shehrbano Naqvi is a Pakistani police officer serving as the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Lahore. She has previously garnered praise for her bravery and dedication to duty, particularly for rescuing a woman from a violent mob that had mistakenly accused her of blasphemy.

What exactly happened?

The controversy began when Naqvi took a phone call during the podcast, saying, "I'm getting a call. I'm getting a call from the SHO. Okay, yes—Khurram ji, where are you? Have you caught the man? Very good." She then stepped away from the set, leaving the podcast host and audience stunned. She returned nearly an hour later, claiming to have handled a murder case during the break.

About the murder case

According to Naqvi, the murder took place in Defence Phase A, within the jurisdiction of the Defence police station, inside K Block. The accused and the victim were friends, and the crime stemmed from a money dispute.

Naqvi explained that the accused had killed his friend in a planned manner and held the victim's family hostage. Relatives became suspicious when calls went unanswered and approached the police, leading to the accused being caught and those held hostage, including a child, being rescued safely.

Viral Clip sparks trolling online

The video has clocked over 4,72,000 views on X (formerly Twitter) and triggered widespread trolling, with several users claiming the episode appeared staged.

One user wrote, "Is it a murder or did the milkman come to deliver milk at the door that she just went like this and came back like that."

Another commented, "Wow, dude, even the Indian drama CID isn't that fast—they catch the killer right away, broke the record! Shehbanu Sahiba must have ACP Pradyuman smashing a hammer on his head seeing this." A third user asked, "Yeh script likhta kaun hai" (Who writes this script?)

