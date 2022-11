Asim Munir's four-year tenure as Lt Gen was supposed to end on November 27 (File)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has selected Lieutenant General Asim Munir as the Pakistan Army's new chief. He will succeed General Qamar Javed Bajwa who led the army for over six years. His selection will have to be ratified by the country's president.

Asim Munir was promoted to the two-star general of Pakistan's Army in September 2018. His four-year tenure as Lt Gen was supposed to end on November 27. Now, he will lead the Army that runs the country's administration by proxy.