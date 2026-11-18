A Pakistani national has been sentenced to more than 27 years in a US prison for his alleged role in an Iran-backed plot to assassinate President Donald Trump. Know more about him.

A Pakistani national identified as Asif Merchant has been sentenced to 330 months (27 years and six months) in a US prison for his role in an alleged conspiracy to assassinate US President Donald Trump. According to a press release issued by the US Department of Justice, the 48-year-old Merchant was convicted by a federal court for attempting to orchestrate the assassination of several American government officials on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

On November 17, US District Judge Eric R Komitee announced the sentence in a federal court in Brooklyn, New York, after Merchant was found guilty of attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries and murder for hire.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said, ''An Iranian agent who came to the United States to coordinate an assassination attempt against President Trump has been justly sentenced for his criminal conduct. The Department of Justice will not tolerate foreign terrorist plots against our leaders and will not stop until those responsible are held accountable.''

Who is Asif Merchant?

Also known as Asif Raza Merchant is a 48-year-old Pakistani national who is convicted of working with the IRGC to assassinate several American political leaders. According to the US DOJ, he began working with the IRGC in late 2022 or early 2023 and reportedly travelled to Iran on religious pilgrimages, where he was introduced to Iranian handler Yousef Merhardad via a relative.

He is said to have met the handler nearly 15 times in 18 months in Tehran, where he received training in counterintelligence methods and was also instructed to travel to the US to plan killings of American government officials.

In early 2024, he travelled to the US to execute the plan and after reaching he contacted an acquaintance to seek assistance. But the acquaintance reported his plan to the FBI and subsequently worked as an informant. Later, Merchant contacted hitmen who were actually undercover FBI officers, and after meeting them several times, he also paid them $5,000 as an initial payment.

Merchant was arrested in Richmond in July earlier this year when he was about to leave for the airport to move out of the US.