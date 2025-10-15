FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian Army DGMO issues BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistani air assets...'

After Durgapur case, 18-year-old student in Delhi allegedly gang-raped on university campus

Who is Ashley Tellis? Linked with US government, accused of espionage; know all charges against him

Microsoft launches its first AI image generator rivaling OpenAI Sora, it is called..., check its features

DNA TV Show: Haryana ASI dies by suicide, names late IPS Y Puran Kumar in note

After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai; this Bollywood superstar has moved Delhi HC seeking protection of his personality rights; not Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan

'When you wear that jersey': Gautam Gambhir enters West Indies dressing room after Delhi Test

R Madhavan opens up on playing Ajay Devgn's father-in-law in De De Pyaar De 2: 'I have never...'

‘China vs world’: US calls India ‘ally’ against China’s export control on rare earths, gives latter warning, ‘we are...’

Agastya Nanda's first look poster from theatrical debut film Ikkis out, rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan cheers for him

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian Army DGMO issues BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistani air assets...'

Indian Army DGMO's BIG statement on Op Sindoor: 'Pakistani assets...'

After Durgapur case, 18-year-old student in Delhi allegedly gang-raped on university campus

After Durgapur case, Delhi student allegedly gang-raped on uni campus

Who is Ashley Tellis? Linked with US government, accused of espionage; know all charges against him

Who is Ashley Tellis? Linked with US government, accused of espionage; know all

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Ashley Tellis? Linked with US government, accused of espionage; know all charges against him

Ashley Tellis, a long-time US government adviser and expert on India and South Asia, has been charged with unlawfully keeping national defence information and meeting Chinese officials. Several charges of espionage has been filed against him.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 12:19 AM IST

Who is Ashley Tellis? Linked with US government, accused of espionage; know all charges against him
Ashley Tellis (Image courtesy: IANS)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a major development, Ashley Tellis, a long-time US government adviser and expert on India and South Asia, has been charged with unlawfully keeping national defence information and meeting Chinese officials. A federal affidavit filed on October 13, 2025, in the Eastern District of Virginia accuses Tellis of taking classified documents from secure facilities and storing them at his home in Vienna, Virginia.

What did Ashley Tellis do?

The 10-page affidavit filed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) details a series of surveillance observations and evidence pointing to Tellis's alleged misconduct, including the removal of classified materials from secure facilities. According to court documents, on September 12, 2025, video surveillance captured Tellis at the Department of Defence (DOD)'s Mark Centre in Alexandria, where he had a co-worker print multiple classified documents, including one at the “TOP SECRET” level.

On September 25, 2025, Tellis accessed a classified State Department computer system in Washington, DC and opened a 1,288-page US Air Force document marked “secret”, the documents allege. He allegedly renamed the file “Econ Reform” to hide its contents, printed hundreds of pages, and then deleted the file. The court documents say he also printed two other 40-page Air Force documents on military aircraft, both classified “Secret.”

What is Ashley Tellis accused of?

The FBI alleged that on October 10, Tellis was observed hiding these documents – believed to include the top-secret material – inside notepads and placing them in his leather briefcase before leaving the facility and driving home. The affidavit also noted that Tellis met several times over the years with Chinese officials. In one 2022 meeting, he arrived with a manila envelope and left without it after two hours.

In later meetings, they discussed topics such as Iran-China ties, artificial intelligence, and US-Pakistan relations. At their most recent meeting on September 2, 2025, Chinese officials gave Tellis a red gift bag, the affidavit alleged.

The documents say that “Ashley Tellis is currently an unpaid Senior Advisor at the Department of State. Additionally, he is a contractor in the Office of Net Assessment (ONA) within the DoD. In his role with ONA, Tellis is considered a subject matter expert on India and South Asian affairs. Additionally, he is employed as a Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a think tank in Washington.”

Tellis has previously served as a senior adviser to the US undersecretary of state for political affairs and was involved in negotiating the civil nuclear agreement with India. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Bobby Deol photobombs Preity Zinta, Soldier's iconic pair reunite after 18 years, excited fans react: 'Stay away from Kiss of Love'
Bobby Deol photobombs Preity Zinta, Soldier's iconic pair reunite after 18 years
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty film beats Saiyaara to become second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after...
Kantara Chapter 1 beats Saiyaara to become second biggest Indian hit of 2025
Dhanteras 2025: 7 auspicious items to buy other than gold, silver and utensils
Dhanteras 2025: 7 auspicious items to buy other than gold, silver and utensils
TasteAtlas 2025: THIS is the only dessert in Top 10 Indian dishes, 3 vegetarian favourites dominate list, know which ones here...
TasteAtlas 2025: THIS is only dessert in top 10 Indian dishes, name is...
Will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play 2027 World Cup? Here's what former coach Ravi Shastri believes
Will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play 2027 World Cup? Ravi Shastri reveals
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE