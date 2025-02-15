In a note posted to X, which is owned by Musk, St. Clair said she did not reveal this earlier to protect the child’s privacy.

Author and columnist Ashley St. Clair has claimed that she had a baby with billionaire Elon Musk five months ago. If her claim is true, this would be Musk’s 13th known child.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause,” she wrote.

“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting,” her note further read.

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

Musk’s children

Musk has already fathered 12 children with three different women: six with his first wife Justine Wilson, three with the singer Grimes, and three with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his neurotechnology company Neuralink.

Who is Ashley St. Clair?

St. Clair is a conservative author and columnist, known for her political commentary and media presence. She has been photographed with several prominent political personalities including former US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, Kash Patel.