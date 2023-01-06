Who is arrested social media influencer Andrew Tate? Why were his Bugatti, Ferrari cars seized?

Andrew Tate

Internet celebrity and businessman Andrew Tate was detained in Romania on suspicion of involvement in a people trafficking scheme. Bucharest's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) reportedly obtained a search warrant at Tate's residence and arrested him in connection with the abduction of two minors.

Tate, who has a large online following, recently made headlines for his attempts to harass teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg. Tate made fun of Greta for speaking up against pollution by threatening to provide a list of the very polluting expensive vehicles he owned, which included a Bugatti and two Ferraris. This prompted a scathing response from the young Swedish activist, who challenged Tate to "enlighten her". Internet users were up in arms about the feud, and Greta received high marks for how she handled the unwarranted mockery.

In reaction to Greta Thunberg's statements, Andrew Tate released a video. Romanian pizza takeout box was included in the clip. This enabled Romanian officials to verify Tate's presence in the nation, leading to his eventual capture.

Who is Andrew Tate?

Tate isn't only a famous online celebrity and businessman; he's also a professional kickboxer. In kickboxing, he has a record of 76 victories and nine defeats. As a competitor on the 2010 season of the dating programme "Take Me Out," Tate initially came to widespread attention. Since then, he has been well known for his incendiary posts and other online antics.

Tate was born into affluence in London in 1990. He received his schooling at a prestigious private institution before moving on to graduate studies at Oxford. After that, he tried his hand at kickboxing and quickly became a world champion in both WAKO K-1 and WKA Muay Thai.

Tate is known for making provocative remarks on the internet about relationships, racism, and politics in addition to his kickboxing skills. To add to his list of accomplishments, he also became a prosperous businessman. Among his many offerings is a web-based school for dudes on the art of seducing women. He's made some alarming comments including calling women "property," insulting the IQ of the whole sex, and claiming that abused women should "take responsibility" for their experiences.

Tate is a divisive figure who has been called out for "misogynistic" and "offensive" remarks in the past. He has been blocked several times on popular social media sites including Facebook and Instagram. Discover all there is to know about him right here.