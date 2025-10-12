Who is Anmol? Indian-origin truck driver arrested by ICE in US' Oklahoma, who had 'No Name Given’ license

An Indian national was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), identified as 'Anmol NO NAME GIVEN'. As per Homeland Security press release, he entered US illegally in 2023 under Biden's administration.

An Indian national was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), identified as 'Anmol NO NAME GIVEN'. ICE officers encountered Anmol during a routine truck inspection at a weigh station on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma last month, as per Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Who is Anmol?

Anmol, is a truck driver, who was allegedly living illegally in US. He was detained after he was caught carrying a New York state commercial driver's license (CDL) with a name 'NO NAME GIVEN Anmol', which was issued in April 2024 and valid up to May 2028. He also had a 'REAL ID' star.

As per Homeland Security press release, he entered US illegally in 2023 under Biden's administration. Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin has criticised new York's licensing system, calling it 'reckless lapse', as an undocumented immigrants obtained a CDL, which permitted him to drive a 18 wheeler vehicle and transport hazardous materials. McLaughlin further accused New York of “failing to verify applicants’ citizenship or even record their full legal names."

While, New York Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) has clarified that Anmol had a lawful status through a federal employment authorization issued in march 2024. They said, 'The license was issued in full compliance with federal guidelines. It is not uncommon for individuals from other countries to have only one name.'

