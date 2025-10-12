Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

RG Kar victim's father slams Mamata Banerjee over Durgapur gang-rape: 'CM should issue...'

IND vs WI: Did India plan to bat again in 2nd Test? Coach finally reveals truth about follow-on strategy

Shah Rukh Khan compares Salman Khan's love life to THIS film: 'Ek aadmi hai jo apni patni...'

Who is Anmol? Indian-origin truck driver arrested by ICE in US' Oklahoma, who had 'No Name Given’ license

Amid Deepika Padukone's work shift row, Abhishek Bachchan reveals THIS actor works for 8 hours in old viral clip

China defends rare earth export curbs, risks global tech stability

IND-W vs AUS-W Women's World Cup 2025: Alyssa Healy's century, Ellyse Perry's heroics power Australia to record-breaking chase against India

PAK vs SA: Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill; becomes first Asian batter to achieve major WTC record

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee clarifies her remark on Durgapur rape case: 'Do not try...'

At least 12 injured in stampede at Bengal's Bardhaman Station, victims admitted to local hospital, watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kantara Chapter 1 box office Day 11: Rishabh Shetty's film continues its winning streak, outperforms Prabhas' Baahubali and Salaar; earns Rs...

Kantara Chapter 1 box office Day 11: Rishabh Shetty's film outperforms Baahubali

RG Kar victim's father slams Mamata Banerjee over Durgapur gang-rape: 'CM should issue...'

RG Kar victim's father slams Mamata Banerjee over Durgapur rape case

IND vs WI: Did India plan to bat again in 2nd Test? Coach finally reveals truth about follow-on strategy

IND vs WI: Did India plan to bat again in 2nd Test? Coach finally reveals truth

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Anmol? Indian-origin truck driver arrested by ICE in US' Oklahoma, who had 'No Name Given’ license

An Indian national was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), identified as 'Anmol NO NAME GIVEN'. As per Homeland Security press release, he entered US illegally in 2023 under Biden's administration.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 11:06 PM IST

Who is Anmol? Indian-origin truck driver arrested by ICE in US' Oklahoma, who had 'No Name Given’ license
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An Indian national was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), identified as 'Anmol NO NAME GIVEN'. ICE officers encountered Anmol during a routine truck inspection at a weigh station on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma last month, as per Department of Homeland Security (DHS).  

Who is Anmol?

Anmol, is a truck driver, who was allegedly living illegally in US. He was detained after he was caught carrying a New York state commercial driver's license (CDL) with a name 'NO NAME GIVEN Anmol', which was issued in April 2024 and valid up to May 2028. He also had a 'REAL ID' star.

As per Homeland Security press release, he entered US illegally in 2023 under Biden's administration. Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin  has criticised new York's licensing system, calling it 'reckless lapse', as an undocumented immigrants obtained a CDL, which permitted him to drive a 18 wheeler vehicle and transport hazardous materials. McLaughlin further accused New York of “failing to verify applicants’ citizenship or even record their full legal names."

While, New York Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) has clarified that Anmol had a lawful status through a federal employment authorization issued in march 2024. They said, 'The license was issued in full compliance with federal guidelines. It is not uncommon for individuals from other countries to have only one name.'

This come amid arrest of Indian-origin truck driver Harjinder Singh, 28, who is facing charges of vehicular homicide in the US for allegedly taking a U-Turn while driving a tractor-trailer. The turn caused a crash, that killed 3 people on a Florida highway on August 12. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asim Munir upset! Why did Pakistan bomb Afghanistan amid Taliban minister’s India visit?
Why did Pakistan bomb Afghanistan amid Taliban minister’s India visit?
Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott makes MASSIVE donation of Rs 3726200100 to...; still has net worth of Rs...
Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott makes MASSIVE donation of Rs 3726200100 to..
Good News for TCS employees: Amid massive layoffs, Ratan Tata's company to pay 100% variable pay to...
Good News for TCS employees: Amid massive layoffs, Ratan Tata's company to pay 1
GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minutes, new Rapid Rail to cut time between these two cities, here's all you need to know
GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minut
After Deepika Padukone, Hansal Mehta reveals BIG truth on Bollywood's work shift: 'In our line of work, a 12-hour day is...'
After Deepika Padukone, Hansal Mehta reveals BIG truth on Bollywood's work shift
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE