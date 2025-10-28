FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Anilkumar Bolla? Indian man who won UAE's biggest-ever Rs 240 crore lottery jackpot

Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone intensifies into SCS

Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video

Exclusive | Baseer Ali slams Malti Chahar for mocking his sexuality, explains why Farrhana Bhatt shouldn't win Bigg Boss 19

Indian man stabs two teens on US-Germany Lufthansa flight, faces 10 years in prison; here's what happened

8th Pay Commission: Salary hikes, pensions, other benefits, here is all you need to know

The Taj Story: Ayodhya BJP leader seeks ban on Paresh Rawal film, claims it is based on..., says 'this is violation of...'

Rajinikanth, Dhanush receive bomb threats; Tamil Nadu Police launches probe

After Chris Broad, Greg Chappell levels allegations against former BCCI's chief of protecting Sourav Ganguly

'On the road to recovery': BCCI provides latest update on Shreyas Iyer's injury

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Anilkumar Bolla? Indian man who won UAE's biggest-ever Rs 240 crore lottery jackpot

Who is Anilkumar Bolla? Indian man who won UAE's Rs 240 cr lottery

Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone intensifies into SCS

Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone inte

Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video

Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River o

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Anilkumar Bolla? Indian man who won UAE's biggest-ever Rs 240 crore lottery jackpot

Bolla won the lottery on the eve of Diwali, which made it even more special for him. "It feels like an exceptional blessing. Winning on such an auspicious occasion makes it even more meaningful," he said, according to Khaleej Times.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 09:41 PM IST

Who is Anilkumar Bolla? Indian man who won UAE's biggest-ever Rs 240 crore lottery jackpot
Anilkumar Bolla is a resident of Abu Dhabi city.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Anilkumar Bolla, an Indian man has been declared the winner of the first-ever Dh 100 million (around Rs 240 crore) jackpot of the UAE Lottery. He has become the recipient of the biggest-ever lottery prize in the United Arab Emirates. After confirming the prize, the UAE Lottery said it was a "historic milestone for the UAE's entertainment and gaming landscape." But who is the jackpot winner Anilkumar Bolla? Let us tell you.

    Anilkumar Bolla, aged 29 years, is a resident of Abu Dhabi city and has been in the UAE for the past one-and-a-half years, reports said. He describes himself as a "loyal" participant who has bought tickets since the lottery was launched. Bolla won the lottery on the eve of Diwali, which made it even more special for him. "It feels like an exceptional blessing. Winning on such an auspicious occasion makes it even more meaningful," he said, according to Khaleej Times. Opening up about his lottery ticket number, Bolla said: "I chose 11 for my mother. I had no idea it would become the key to this win."

    In a video posted on social media by the UAE Lottery, Bolla said he wants to take his family to the UAE. He also shared he wished to donate some of the amount to charity, adding it would be the core of his happiness. "The sum will change my life forever. I plan to buy a supercar first and treat myself to a month-long stay at a seven-star hotel," he said, adding he would not splurge the entire sum. "I will take time to carefully plan how to invest this money wisely," Bolla said. The lottery draws are held on Saturdays and only UAE residents over the age of 18 years are allowed to participate. Each ticket costs Dh 50.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Who is Anilkumar Bolla? Indian man who won UAE's biggest-ever Rs 240 crore lottery jackpot
    Who is Anilkumar Bolla? Indian man who won UAE's Rs 240 cr lottery
    Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone intensifies into SCS
    Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone inte
    Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video
    Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River o
    Exclusive | Baseer Ali slams Malti Chahar for mocking his sexuality, explains why Farrhana Bhatt shouldn't win Bigg Boss 19
    Exclusive | Baseer Ali slams Malti Chahar for mocking his sexuality
    Indian man stabs two teens on US-Germany Lufthansa flight, faces 10 years in prison; here's what happened
    Indian man stabs two teens on US-Germany Lufthansa flight; arrested
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
    From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE