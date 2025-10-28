Who is Anilkumar Bolla? Indian man who won UAE's biggest-ever Rs 240 crore lottery jackpot

Bolla won the lottery on the eve of Diwali, which made it even more special for him. "It feels like an exceptional blessing. Winning on such an auspicious occasion makes it even more meaningful," he said, according to Khaleej Times.

Anilkumar Bolla, an Indian man has been declared the winner of the first-ever Dh 100 million (around Rs 240 crore) jackpot of the UAE Lottery. He has become the recipient of the biggest-ever lottery prize in the United Arab Emirates. After confirming the prize, the UAE Lottery said it was a "historic milestone for the UAE's entertainment and gaming landscape." But who is the jackpot winner Anilkumar Bolla? Let us tell you.

Anilkumar Bolla, aged 29 years, is a resident of Abu Dhabi city and has been in the UAE for the past one-and-a-half years, reports said. He describes himself as a "loyal" participant who has bought tickets since the lottery was launched. Bolla won the lottery on the eve of Diwali, which made it even more special for him. "It feels like an exceptional blessing. Winning on such an auspicious occasion makes it even more meaningful," he said, according to Khaleej Times. Opening up about his lottery ticket number, Bolla said: "I chose 11 for my mother. I had no idea it would become the key to this win."

In a video posted on social media by the UAE Lottery, Bolla said he wants to take his family to the UAE. He also shared he wished to donate some of the amount to charity, adding it would be the core of his happiness. "The sum will change my life forever. I plan to buy a supercar first and treat myself to a month-long stay at a seven-star hotel," he said, adding he would not splurge the entire sum. "I will take time to carefully plan how to invest this money wisely," Bolla said. The lottery draws are held on Saturdays and only UAE residents over the age of 18 years are allowed to participate. Each ticket costs Dh 50.