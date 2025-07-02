NASA has officially announced that astronaut Anil Menon is set to embark his first mission to the International Space Station, scheduled for June 2026. Anil Menon is an Indian-origin American astronaut, who was born to Indian-Ukrainian parents.

NASA has officially announced that astronaut Anil Menon is set to embark his first mission to the International Space Station, scheduled for June 2026. He will serve as a flight engineer and Expedition 75 crew member, along with cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina. The crew will be launched to ISS in the Russian Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. They will spend eight months aboard the orbiting laboratory and will conduct scientific investigation and research for future space missions for humankind.

Who is Anil Menon?

Anil Menon is an Indian-origin American astronaut, who was born and raised in Minneapolis, USA. He was born on October 15, 1976 to Indian-Ukrainian parents. He is an emergency medicine doctor, mechanical engineer and a colonel in the United States space Force.

He has pursued neurobiology at Harvard University in 1999. He earned a master's degree in mechanical engineering. and pursued a medical degree from Stanford University. He has also completed his residency in emergency and aerospace medicine at Stanford and the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. Moreover, Menon still practices emergency medicine at Memorial Hermann's Texas Medical Center . In his pare time, he teaches residents at the University of Texas' residency program.

Menon has previously worked in Elon Musk's SpaceX as a first flight surgeon. He played a major role in launching NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission, which was the first crewed flight of the Dragon spacecraft. Later, he was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2021. He has graduated with NASA's 23rd astronaut class in 2024.

His wife, Anna Menon is a Lead Space Operation Engineer at SpaceX. She was also onboard a private crewed spaceflight operated by SpaceX in 2024, that was a spacewalk mission. She has also written a children's book titled 'Kisses from Space.' The couple married in 2016 and have two children together.