Who is Andy Burnham? Leading contender to become UK Prime Minister after Kier Starmer's resignation

After Kier Starmer's resignation on Monday, a strong contender to the post is Andy Burnham, Starmer's biggest rival in the Labour Party. Starmer's resignation comes after months of uncertainty around his governance and growing political pressure.

Keir Starmer has announced his resignation as UK prime minister and the name doing rounds is Andy Burnham, touted to be the next leader of the country. Starmer was the sixth prime minister in the last decade to have left his term midway.

After days of speculation about his resignation exacerbated by the mounting pressure over his position, Starmer made the announcement on Monday. After resigning, he conveyed his complete support to his successor while saying that the time had come for a new chapter to begin. He also showed confidence in the party's future and promised a smooth and systematic transition of power.

During his address on Downing Street, Starmer said, "I know the question being asked now is, who is best placed to take Labour forward. The question the party is asking is if I am best placed to lead the party into the next election...I have heard that answer from my party colleagues, and I accept. Every decision I've taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party."

Who is Andy Burnham?

Burnham is presently the mayor of Greater Manchester and also Keir Starmer’s biggest opponent in the Labour Party. Burnham and Starmer's rivalry stems from their differing ideologies as the former is considered as politically left-leaning, an ideology the Labour Party traditionally stands for, while the latter has always adopted centre-right position to put his weight against Reform UK’s growing popularity. However, this move hurt his position more than it had strengthened it.

Burnham recently secured a parliamentary seat in a vote in which he overcame competition linked to Nigel Farage's right-wing populist movement, Reform UK. Potential leadership challengers also include former health minister Wes Streeting, who has indicated a willingness to contest the leadership.

Kier Starmer's laden with tension

Despite leading Labour to a landslide victory in the 2024 general election, Starmer has reportedly faced growing internal dissent following controversies and policy reversals, which critics say have impacted public confidence in his government.

A report by UK's The Observer newspaper suggests that more than 100 Labour MPs--around a quarter of the party's parliamentary strength--have publicly called for him to either resign or outline a clear exit timeline. Starmer concluded his position was becoming untenable after consultations with cabinet colleagues, advisers, donors and trade union leaders.