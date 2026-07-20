Who is Andy Burnham? How UK's new PM and the Labour leader's long-standing India connection

As Andy Burnham is set to become the 59th prime minister, his previous statements and visit to India has come in the focus. His long-standing engagement with India has raised expectations of strengthening India-UK ties.

The United Kingdom is set to welcome its second prime minister in just over a year since Keir Starmer took office. The UK's governing Labour Party on Friday, July 17, (local time) announced Andy Burnham as the newly elected leader, set to become the 59th prime minister, following outgoing PM Keir Starmer's decision to resign last month. The left-leaning Burnham has secured a decisive surge of support, clinching the endorsement of over 85 per cent of Members of Parliament from the ruling Labour Party.

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer passed over the leadership of the country."My work is done," he said in his farewell speech outside 10 Downing Street.

Who is Andy Burnham?

Before being elected as the country's PM, Burnham was the mayor of Greater Manchester since 2017 who was well-known as the 'King of the North'. He is a British Labour Party politician who held various senior Cabinet positions under earlier Labour governments and was among the party's most influential figures.

Why Burnham matter to India?

Burnham has long seen India as a key international trade partner of Britain. As Burnham will now lead the country, his previous visits to India, efforts to strengthen UK-India ties and other political engagements with India have come under renewed focus.

As a Mayor of Greater Manchester, he consistently maintained that Britain’s future growth would depend on stronger international ties, with India being a crucial part of that strategy. His 2019 visit to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi shows that Burnham reflected his early recognition of India's growing importance to Britain's economic and strategic interests.

During that trip, Burnham had expressed his views about the country. He had described India as a crucial partner for Greater Manchester, expressing potential opportunities for deeper cooperation across business, technology, education and healthcare. The visit was organised by the Manchester India Partnership (MIP) as part of a bigger programme. The campaign was aimed at boosting cooperation between Greater Manchester and India in major areas such as business, education, research and innovation. At the time, Burnham described India as a key market in Greater Manchester’s international strategy.

“India is a key market in Greater Manchester’s internationalisation strategy as it presents significant opportunities to the city-region, but these opportunities are mutual, and Greater Manchester is also helping India with its own economic growth plans,” he said at the time.

In an interview with ANI, Harjinder Kang, the UK's Trade Commissioner for South Asia, expressed strong confidence that key British political figures, including Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham will continue to maintain a highly bullish outlook on relations with New Delhi. The left-leaning Burnham has secured a decisive surge of support, clinching the endorsement of over 85 per cent of Members of Parliament from the ruling Labour Party.