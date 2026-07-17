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Who is Andy Burnham? Former mayor set to replace Keir Starmer as UK prime minister

Labour Party's National Executive Committee (NEC) chair Shabana Mahmood made the announcement at a special conference in London on Friday (July 17). "There was only one nominated MP...hardly a nail-biter," Mahmood said.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 07:01 PM IST

Who is Andy Burnham? Former mayor set to replace Keir Starmer as UK prime minister
Andy Burnham has been announced as new leader of the Labour Party.
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Andy Burnham is set to replace Keir Starmer as the prime minister of the United Kingdom after being confirmed as the leader of the ruling Labour Party. Burnham, the 56-year-old former mayor of Greater Manchester, will take charge as the British PM next week. Labour Party's National Executive Committee (NEC) chair Shabana Mahmood made the announcement at a special conference in London on Friday (July 17). "There was only one nominated MP...hardly a nail-biter," Mahmood said.

On Monday, Burnham will be invited by UK's King Charles to form a new government after Starmer formally submits his resignation to the British monarch. The announcement was seen as somewhat of a formality after Burnham bagged nominations from 379 of the 403 Labour lawmakers in the House of Commons by Thursday night.

In his first speech as Labour Party leader, Andy Burnham said: "We’re going to give them hope back. This is a proud moment you have given me and my family today, and an emotional one, but it is one for which I am ready." Speaking about what his team will look like, he added: "I haven't made any decisions yet about who will be in that top team. But I will soon, and when I have, you will see it reflects all parts of our party, all communities." Burnham, who was mayor of Greater Manchester for nearly a decade, had won a special election for a parliamentary seat last month.

Who is Andy Burnham?

Born in 1970 into a working-class family in Aintree near Liverpool, Burnham had joined the Labour Party as a teenager. He studied English at the prestigious University of Cambridge. Serving as a Labour MP from Makerfield, Burnham is seen as politically left-leaning. He has been regarded as the "King of the North", thanks to his strong support for northern England as well as for the working-class culture and heritage. Burnham is now on path to becoming the UK's seventh prime minister within a decade.

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