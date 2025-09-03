Who is Amit Mehta? Indian origin judge whose landmark ruling forced Google to share search results details with rivals

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Mein aur MS Dhoni saath baith kar piyenge': Irfan Pathan’s cheeky response to 5-year-old hookah controversy

Delhi traffic advisory: Traffic movement heavily affected on Outer Ring Road, check diversions, restrictions

Russia REACTS after Donald Trump claims Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un 'conspiring' against US

Darshan Kumar admits star filmmakers ignore him, reveals losing film to nepotism, favoritism: 'Agar support mile toh main bhi Karan Johar..' | Exclusive

'Guys who aren’t brown skinned...': Robin Uthappa slams Michael Clarke for sharing sensitive IPL 'slapgate' video after 17 years

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn send prayers to flood victims: 'The spirit of Punjab shall never break'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs GST Council meeting: THESE goods may become cheaper, know about "sin goods"

Meet Vijaye Raji, Indian-origin founder, who sold his startup to Sam Altman for Rs 9684 crore, joins OpenAI as...

Viral Video: Kim Jong Un's aids erased his DNA traces after talks with Putin? Here's why

Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj breaks silence on Rajinikanth film's underperformance: 'Can never write stories to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Mein aur MS Dhoni saath baith kar piyenge': Irfan Pathan’s cheeky response to 5-year-old hookah controversy

'Mein aur MS Dhoni saath baith kar piyenge': Irfan Pathan’s cheeky response to

Delhi traffic advisory: Traffic movement heavily affected on Outer Ring Road, check diversions, restrictions

Delhi traffic advisory: Traffic movement heavily affected on Outer Ring Road, ch

Russia REACTS after Donald Trump claims Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un 'conspiring' against US

Russia reacts after Trump says Putin, Xi, and Kim 'conspiring' against US

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Amit Mehta? Indian origin judge whose landmark ruling forced Google to share search results details with rivals

Indian origin judge Amit P Mehta gave a historic ruling giving a major setback to Google’s growing dominance on devices.In his ruling ordered Google on September 2, Tuesday, that it must share details of search results and other data to its rivals and rejected its requests to sell its Chrome browser

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 06:43 PM IST

Who is Amit Mehta? Indian origin judge whose landmark ruling forced Google to share search results details with rivals
Indian origin judge Amit Mehta's landmark ruling forced Google to share search results details with rivals
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian origin judge Amit P Mehta gave a historic ruling giving a major setback to Google’s growing dominance on devices. The judge of the District Court for the District of Columbia in his ruling ordered Google on September 2, Tuesday, that it must share details of search results and other data to its rivals and rejected its requests to sell its Chrome browser, according to New York Times.

How did Google face a legal blow over its search engine?

The ruling aligns with the proposal by the US government to lower the tech dominance of Silicon Valley. Google has again got stuck in a legal battle as federal judge Amit Mehta ruled that the tech giant used special agreements to declare itself the “default” search engine and ad provider on devices, a move that would nullify any competition by its rivals. During the trial, Judge Amit Mehta revealed that to remain the largest browser, Google paid big tech firms like Apple billions to be the default search engine on their devices.

The court prohibited Google’s practice of making payments to remain the default search placement on browsers and mobile devices.

Who is Judge Amit Mehta?

Amit Mehta was born in Gujarat’s Patan and moved to the United States with his parents when he was 1-year-old. Mehta graduated from Georgetown University in 1993 in Political Science and Economics and also earned the degree in JD from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1997.

Mehta worked at various firms like the San Francisco office of Latham & Watkins LLP, Zuckerman Spaeder LLP in Washington, DC from 1999-2002, and the District of Columbia Public Defender Service as a staff attorney from 2002 to 2007. He worked as a clerk at the Honourable Susan P. Graber of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. He dealt with white-collar criminal defence, complex business disputes, and appellate advocacy.

After gaining experience for years, he became a federal judge after being appointed to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia by former US President Barack Obama on December 22, 2014. During his intense career, he represented high-profile clients, including former US Representative Tom Feeney and Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former president of the IMF.

ALSO READ: 2.5 billion Gmail users on ALERT: Google warns of potential hacking threats, here's what you should do to stay safe

What antitrust cases have been filed against Google?

United States v. Google LLC (2020): Google faced another antitrust lawsuit in 2020 filed by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) who accused the IT giant of creating an illegal monopoly in the search engine and search advertising markets. This trial was also presided by Amit Mehra who ruled last year in August that Google had indeed violated antitrust laws. The orders were same as this year's case.

- Advertising Technology Lawsuit (2023): The DOJ again filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, accusing of anti-competitive activities in the advertising technology market. The trial was completed in a month.

- Google Play Store Lawsuit (2021): The District of Columbia and Attorneys general from 36 states filed an antitrust lawsuit claiming Google tried to destroy the competition in the app market by creating a dominance of its Google Play store policies. A settlement agreement was reached in September 2023.

- European Commission Antitrust Scrutiny: The European Commission also filed an antitrust case against Google under which it scrutinised the company's behaviour and found that it violated the competition law in three different cases during the 2010s. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral Video: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dances to Bhojpuri songs, mimics this Bollywood actor at Marine Drive
Viral Video: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dances to Bhojpuri songs, mimic this Bol
When Ratan Tata had called Mumbai Real estate Tycoon Niranjan Hiranandani months before his death, know what they talked about
When Ratan Tata had called Niranjan Hiranandani months before his death to...
Meet Choe Son Hui, one of the few North Korean women to hold high office, accompanying Kim Jong Un to China
Choe Son Hui, one of few women accompanying Kim Jong Un to China
Meet actress who was abused, stayed 12 years with unfaithful husband, was left with no money, struggled with odd jobs to raise her sons; is now...
Meet actress who was abused, stayed 12 years with unfaithful husband
DNA TV Show: India's 'Operation Vikram-32' against Trump
DNA TV Show: India's 'Operation Vikram-32' against Trump
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE