Who is Amit Mehta? Indian origin judge whose landmark ruling forced Google to share search results details with rivals

Indian origin judge Amit P Mehta gave a historic ruling giving a major setback to Google’s growing dominance on devices. The judge of the District Court for the District of Columbia in his ruling ordered Google on September 2, Tuesday, that it must share details of search results and other data to its rivals and rejected its requests to sell its Chrome browser, according to New York Times.

How did Google face a legal blow over its search engine?

The ruling aligns with the proposal by the US government to lower the tech dominance of Silicon Valley. Google has again got stuck in a legal battle as federal judge Amit Mehta ruled that the tech giant used special agreements to declare itself the “default” search engine and ad provider on devices, a move that would nullify any competition by its rivals. During the trial, Judge Amit Mehta revealed that to remain the largest browser, Google paid big tech firms like Apple billions to be the default search engine on their devices.

The court prohibited Google’s practice of making payments to remain the default search placement on browsers and mobile devices.

Who is Judge Amit Mehta?

Amit Mehta was born in Gujarat’s Patan and moved to the United States with his parents when he was 1-year-old. Mehta graduated from Georgetown University in 1993 in Political Science and Economics and also earned the degree in JD from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1997.

Mehta worked at various firms like the San Francisco office of Latham & Watkins LLP, Zuckerman Spaeder LLP in Washington, DC from 1999-2002, and the District of Columbia Public Defender Service as a staff attorney from 2002 to 2007. He worked as a clerk at the Honourable Susan P. Graber of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. He dealt with white-collar criminal defence, complex business disputes, and appellate advocacy.

After gaining experience for years, he became a federal judge after being appointed to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia by former US President Barack Obama on December 22, 2014. During his intense career, he represented high-profile clients, including former US Representative Tom Feeney and Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former president of the IMF.

What antitrust cases have been filed against Google?

United States v. Google LLC (2020): Google faced another antitrust lawsuit in 2020 filed by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) who accused the IT giant of creating an illegal monopoly in the search engine and search advertising markets. This trial was also presided by Amit Mehra who ruled last year in August that Google had indeed violated antitrust laws. The orders were same as this year's case.

- Advertising Technology Lawsuit (2023): The DOJ again filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, accusing of anti-competitive activities in the advertising technology market. The trial was completed in a month.

- Google Play Store Lawsuit (2021): The District of Columbia and Attorneys general from 36 states filed an antitrust lawsuit claiming Google tried to destroy the competition in the app market by creating a dominance of its Google Play store policies. A settlement agreement was reached in September 2023.

- European Commission Antitrust Scrutiny: The European Commission also filed an antitrust case against Google under which it scrutinised the company's behaviour and found that it violated the competition law in three different cases during the 2010s.