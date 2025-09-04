Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Who is Amit Kshatriya? Indian American appointed as NASA' new associate administrator, vision to lead US space agency's return to moon under...

ndian American Amit Kshatriya has been appointed as the new associate administrator of the US space agency NASA. He is appointed to lead US space agency with a vision to return to Moon under US president Donald Trump leadership and maintaining US leadership in space exploration.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 07:20 AM IST

Who is Amit Kshatriya? Indian American appointed as NASA' new associate administrator, vision to lead US space agency's return to moon under...
    Indian American Amit Kshatriya has been appointed as the new associate administrator of the US space agency NASA. Acting NASA Administrator Sean P. Duffy announced that Amit Kshatriya, a 20-year NASA veteran will take on the top civil service role within the organisation, with a vision to lead NASA to return to Moon under US president Donald Trump leadership and maintaining US leadership in space exploration.

    Administrator Sean P. Duffy said, “Amit has spent more than two decades as a dedicated public servant at NASA, working to advance American leadership in space. Under his leadership, the agency will chart a bold vision to return to the Moon during President Trump’s term.”

    "Amit’s knowledge, integrity, and unwavering commitment to pioneering a new era of exploration make him uniquely qualified to lead our agency as associate administrator. With Amit we’ll continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible,” he added.

    (Indian American Amit Kshatriya with NASA astronauts, Image: LinkedIn)

    Who is Amit Kshatriya?

    Amit Kshatriya is a NASA veteran, who most recently served as the deputy in charge of the Moon to Mars Program in the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate (ESDMD) at NASA Headquarters in Washington. He played a central role in program planning and execution for crewed missions to the Moon under the Artemis campaign, seen as the foundation for humanity's first mission to Mars.

    Kshatriya is an Indian American born in Wisconsine, US. He studied at the California Institute of Technology and the University of Texas at Austin. He has previously worked as United Space Alliance as an Engineering staff in Mechanical and Robotics systems. He is among only about 100 people in history to have served as a mission control flight director, bringing rare operational and strategic experience to NASA's executive leadership team, as per NASA.

    Official NASA release

    In an official release NASA said, "Promoting Kshatriya to NASA's top ranks puts America's return to the Moon through Artemis at the very core of our agency."

    The agency also linked Kshatriya's promotion to a broader strategy of strengthening ties with the private sector. "Kshatriya's promotion also signals how the Trump Administration sees the commercial space sector as an American economic engine. By putting a proven leader at the top, NASA is set to partner even more closely with America's booming space industry, grow the space economy, and ensure the future of exploration is built in the United States," NASA said in the press release.

    ALSO READ: Trump says ties with China 'very good', but US' role in their freedom wasn't acknowledged

     

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
    Read More
