Amir Hamza, co-founder of the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has been hospitalised in the Pakistani city of Lahore after he was injured at his residence, according to reports. The extent of his injuries and how they were sustained are not disclosed yet. Hamza was taken to a local hospital with close security. There has been no statement from Pakistani authorities or LeT regarding the incident.

Hamza is one of the most central figures in LeT. He is directly associated with the group's leader Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki. Hamza has played various significant roles in the organisation in the past, particularly in developing its propaganda and outreach efforts.

The United States Department of the Treasury had issued a statement in 2012 referring to Hamza as a key advisory committee member of LeT. He was responsible for handling the group's global relations directly under the supervision of Hafiz Saeed.

By 2010, Hamza had been involved in LeT-linked organisations as well, such as a charity and an education trust, both of which were thought to be headed by Saeed. He had also worked as an editor of LeT's weekly newspaper and as a regular columnist endorsing the group's ideology.

He was also said to have headed the group's "special campaigns" department, which aimed to propagate LeT's messages and generate public sympathy. In mid-2010, Hamza was among three senior LeT commanders who attempted to negotiate the release of the detained members of the group.

Even though he is one of the co-founders of LeT, Hamza has kept a relatively low public profile in recent years. His hospitalisation has again put the spotlight on his continued involvement with the terrorist group.

Terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba has been responsible for a number of terror attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The current condition of Amir Hamza is still unknown, and it is not known if his injuries were due to an accident or some other reason.