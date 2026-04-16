Who is Amir Hamza? Lashkar-e-Taiba's founding member, Hafiz Saeed's close ally shot in Pakistan's Lahore

Lashkar-e-Taiba's founding member, terrorist Amir Hamza shot in Pakistan's Lahore. Who is Amir Hamza, linked to multiple terrorist activities, including several attacks in India?

Lashkar-e-Taiba's founding member, terrorist Amir Hamza shot in Pakistan's Lahore by unknown gunmen. As per reports, he was shot outside a news channel office after gunmen open fire at him. He was immediately rushed to a hospita. He remains in a criticial condition.

Who is Amir Hamza?

Amir Hamza is reportedly close to Hafiz Saeed and Abdul Rehman Makki. He is a declared Global Terrorist by the U.S. Amir Hamza has been spotted giving Anti-India speeches, including "Kashmir banega Pakistan, Punjab banega Khalistan"

He has been linked to multiple terrorist activities, including several attacks in India.