Who is Allison Fluke-Ekren, the US teacher who trained more than 100 ISIS women fighters?

In Kansas state of the United States, a woman has been convicted for helping train Islamic State women terrorists. During the trial, the woman admitted that she had worked on a plot to attack an American college for which she also trained more than 100 fighters of a women's team in Syria.

The 42-year-old Allison Fluke-Ekren has been convicted of training more than 100 women terrorists. A mother and teacher by profession, the woman was a leader of the ISIS battalion. According to records, she was last seen in the US on January 8, 2011. Earlier, she had traveled to Egypt and Libya. Then in 2014 she turned to Syria.

Allison, who had been captured in Syria, was brought to the United States late in January to face charges. She will be sentenced on October 25 this year. A criminal complaint dated 2019, cited the testimonies of several witnesses who told US officials that Allison Fluke-Ekren discussed waging attacks in the US and had translated ISIL material into English.

The all-women brigade was active during the 2017 siege of Raqqa, ISIL's de facto capital and one of its last territorial strongholds until the Syrian city was seized by the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Allison, whose family is from the US Midwest, worked as a teacher in the United States before leaving the country and subsequently joining ISIL in Syria, according to the Department of Justice.

Who is Allison Fluke-Ekren?

Before her association with ISIS, Allison Fluke-Ekren was a teacher in Kansas. Allison Fluke-Ekren allegedly believed that it was important to kill unbelievers and die as martyrs on behalf of ISIS in Syria. In mid-2014, Fluke-Ekren told a government witness about plans to bomb a US shopping mall or college, according to prosecutors.

She provided and assisted other female ISIS members in providing training to numerous women and young girls on the use of automatic firing AK-47 assault rifles, grenades and explosive suicide belts, according to prosecutors.

According to BBC, authorities alleged that Allison moved to Libya and was smuggled to Syria around 2012 along with her then-husband, who, reportedly, later became an ISIS sniper before being killed in an airstrike.

After his death, Allison Fluke-Ekren is believed to have married a Bangladeshi ISIS member who specialised in making drones and was later killed in late 2016 or early 2017. She married a third time, and her last husband was believed to have been a senior ISIS commander in charge of the defence of Raqqa, which fell to coalition-backed anti-ISIS forces in 2017.

A report said that she got married five times and have five children. Her sentencing is scheduled for October 25 and she faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.