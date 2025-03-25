Alina Habba was recently named 'Chaldean Woman of the Year' for her achievements in law and politics.

US President Donald Trump has named Alina Habba as the top federal prosecutor or interim Attorney for New Jersey. She takes over the interim post from John Giordano, whom the president said he's naming to be the US ambassador for Namibia. Habba said she looked forward to working with Attorney General Pam Bondi to pursue the president's agenda of “putting America first,” and going after the people “we should be going after.”

Who is Alina Habba?

She is a US lawyer who was recently appointed as acting US Attorney for New Jersey. Habba also serves as Counselor to the US President in the second Trump administration. The 42-year-old is also a managing partner of Habba, Madaio & Associates, a law firm based in Bedminster, New Jersey. In December 2024, Trump named Habba as his counselor to the president. Habba served as a senior adviser for Trump's political action committee.

Habba was recently named 'Chaldean Woman of the Year' for her achievements in law and politics. Habba defended Trump in multiple legal battles, including the Summer Zervos case (a former Apprentice contestant who accused Trump of sexual assault).

Born in New Jersey, Habba is of Iraqi descent and graduated from Kent Place School in 2002. She holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Lehigh University. She earned her law degree from Widener University in Pennsylvania in 2010. After her graduation, Habba worked in the fashion industry at Marc Jacobs, one of America's top brands. She briefly served as a clerk for New Jersey Superior Court Judge Eugene Codey Jr. Later, she entered private practice and worked for several years before starting her own law firm in 2020.

READ | Narayan Murthy's 70-hour workweek remark: Doctor explains why working long hours feels different to Infosys co-founder