WORLD

Who is Ali Larijani? Military head picked by supreme leader Khamenei to lead Iran if he is assassinated

Tensions between Iran and the US rise as Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei assigns Ali Larijani to manage wartime contingencies.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 12:14 PM IST

Who is Ali Larijani? Military head picked by supreme leader Khamenei to lead Iran if he is assassinated
Tensions between Iran and the United States have intensified as the Trump administration continues to signal potential military action against Tehran. In response, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has assigned his top national security official to safeguard the country’s political structure and manage wartime contingencies.

Ali Larijani: Iran’s Key Security Strategist

Ali Larijani, 67, serves as Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNCS), the body responsible for overseeing the nation’s security and foreign policy. Larijani has also acted as a senior advisor to Khamenei and has emerged as a central figure in Iran’s governance.

A founding member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Larijani has held several top positions, including heading the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting and serving as Speaker of Parliament from 2008 to 2020. In 2021, he played a leading role in negotiating a 25-year strategic agreement with China. Larijani has also engaged in high-level regional diplomacy, meeting leaders in Russia, Iraq, and Lebanon to coordinate security and political strategies.

Rising Influence Amid Domestic Unrest

Larijani’s influence in Tehran has grown significantly, surpassing even that of President Masoud Pezeshkian. He was instrumental in managing nationwide anti-regime protests earlier this year and currently oversees Iran’s nuclear negotiations with Washington. Reports suggest that foreign envoys must now seek Larijani’s approval before communicating with the Iranian president, highlighting his pivotal role in both domestic governance and international diplomacy.

Contingency Planning for Conflict

With the possibility of a US-Iran conflict looming, Khamenei has reportedly instructed Larijani to prepare for scenarios including military strikes and potential assassination attempts against top leadership. If war breaks out, Iran plans to deploy special forces, intelligence operatives, and Basij militia units in major cities to maintain order and counter foreign influence.

Officials indicate that Larijani tops the succession list in the event Khamenei and other senior figures are incapacitated, followed by Parliament Speaker General Ghalibaf and former President Hassan Rouhani.

Diplomatic Efforts Continue

Despite rising tensions, Iran and the United States are scheduled to hold a third round of nuclear talks in Geneva on February 26, as announced by Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi. Larijani, speaking to Al Jazeera from Doha, emphasised that Iran seeks no war but is prepared to respond decisively if forced into conflict, underlining the country’s strategic readiness amid mounting geopolitical pressure.

