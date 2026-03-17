Who is Ali Larijani? Iran's security Chief targeted in Israeli strike; Is he dead or alive?

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WORLD
Iran's powerful figure, Ali Larijani, the Security Chief, has reportedly been killed in an Israeli strike, claimed Israel’s Minister of Defence, Israel Katz.
Iran's powerful figure, Ali Larijani, the Security Chief, has reportedly been killed in an Israeli strike, claimed Israel’s Minister of Defence, Israel Katz.
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