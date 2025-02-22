Wilkins spoke warmly about Patel, praising his kindness and loyalty. "Everything else—political—aside, this man is the most loyal, the most kind, the most caring person... I'm gonna cry," she said before Patel kissed her forehead.

Kash Patel was sworn in as the new Director of the FBI, but it was his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, who caught everyone’s attention at the ceremony. The 26-year-old country singer stood by his side, admiring him as he took the oath.

Wilkins spoke warmly about Patel, praising his kindness and loyalty. "Everything else—political—aside, this man is the most loyal, the most kind, the most caring person... I'm gonna cry," she said before Patel kissed her forehead. She also shared that she had spoken to former President Donald Trump about Patel, who had asked, "Kash is loyal, right?" She responded with a firm "yes," saying that loyalty defines him both in politics and personal life.

Who is Alexis Wilkins?

Born in Boston, Alexis Wilkins spent part of her childhood in England and Switzerland before settling in Nashville to pursue her music career. She graduated with honors in Business and Political Science from Belmont University. Apart from being a singer and songwriter, she is also a writer and commentator.

Wilkins met Patel at a conservative ReAwaken America event in October 2022. They started dating in January 2023. To be closer to Patel in Washington, she recently took a job as press secretary for Republican Representative Abraham Hamade.

A special moment

At the swearing-in ceremony, Wilkins looked elegant in an all-white formal dress, impressing many with her warmth. Patel, in his speech, spoke about achieving the American Dream as a first-generation Indian American. He also addressed the media, saying, "You have written everything you possibly can about me that is fake, malicious, slanderous, and defamatory. Keep it coming, bring it on, and leave the men and women in the FBI out of it."

