The Kerala police has arrested Aleksej Besciokov in a money laundering case. The 46-year-old man was vacationing in Kerala’s Varkala, a popular beach destination for tourists. Besciokov is wanted by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) in a fraud case involving cryptocurrency accounts.

Who is Aleksej Besciokov?

Aleksej Besciokov is a 46-year-old Lithuanian national and a co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange Garantex, which is linked to criminal activities. The police say that Aleksej Besciokov’s had a significant involvement in money laundering case worth billions of dollars which were transferred to criminal and cybercriminal networks globally. The US DOJ indicted two alleged co-founders of Garantex, including Aleksandr Mira Serda, a 40-year-old Russian living in the UAE.

How was Aleksej Besciokov arrested?

Law enforcement agencies from around the world had been trying to apprehend the Lithuanian national and succeeded in arresting him with their combined efforts. The arrest was made just before the alleged cryptocurreny fraudster was reportedly trying to leave India. Earlier, the US had made a request asking India’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to issue a provisional arrest warrant. The CBI was also part of the investigation team that hunted down Besciokov and arrested him.

Why Aleksej Besciokov is wanted by the US?

He is wanted for facing trial before the United States District Court for the Eastern District Court of Virginia. It is alleged that the subject Aleksej Besciokov, along with other conspirators, operated the Garantex cryptocurrency exchange to launder the proceeds of the criminal activity, including Ransomware, Computer Hacking and Narcotics Transactions and profited from laundering the proceeds. That between 2021 and 2024,' Garantex' laundered millions of US dollars in ransomware proceeds, including proceeds from Black Basta, Play and Conti ransomware groups.

Further, as per the Central agency, on a request submitted by the USA, the Ministry of External Affairs, acting under the Extradition Act, 1962, issued a Provisional arrest warrant against the subject from ACJM Patiala House Court in Delhi on 10.03.2025. IPCU, CBI coordinated with the Kerala Police for the arrest of fugitive criminal Aleksej Besciokov.

The Kerala Police will produce the subject before the Patiala House Court. The statement also said that IPCU and CBI closely coordinate with MHA, MEA, and State Law Enforcement Agencies in the location and arrest of fugitive criminals wanted by foreign Law Enforcement Agencies.