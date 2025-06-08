The video featured images of Trump, Musk, US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

In a recent development, the leader of al-Qaeda's Yemen branch has issued direct threats to US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. This marks the first video message by Saad bin Atef al-Awlaki since he took control of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) last year. In the 30-minute video, which spread online through AQAP supporters on Saturday, al-Awlaki also called on lone-wolf attackers to target leaders in Egypt, Jordan, and Gulf Arab nations. The threats were made in response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has devastated Gaza.

The video featured images of Trump, Musk, US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. It also displayed logos of Musk’s companies, such as Tesla. “There are no red lines after what happened and is happening to our people in Gaza,” al-Awlaki declared, adding that “reciprocity is legitimate.”

Though weakened by internal conflicts and US drone strikes in recent years, AQAP is still considered one of the most dangerous al-Qaeda branches. The group once posed a serious threat to Western countries, especially after Osama bin Laden’s death in 2011 and his successor Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing in 2022.

Al-Awlaki, who has a $6 million bounty on his head, replaced Khalid al-Batarfi, whose death was confirmed by the group in 2024. The US accuses al-Awlaki of actively promoting attacks on the US and its allies.

AQAP's threats come as Yemen’s Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, also ramp up actions related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The Houthis have launched missile strikes on Israel and attacked ships in the Red Sea. The US Navy has called this the most intense combat they have seen since World War II.

While the Houthis deny working with AQAP, their mutual enemies—such as the Saudi-led coalition—remain common targets. Experts suggest al-Awlaki may be trying to regain attention by positioning himself as a defender of Gaza, challenging the rising popularity of the Houthis.

“This video is a clear reminder: Yemen still matters,” said Mohammed al-Basha, a Yemen expert from the Basha Report.