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Who is Akash Singhania? Indian-American entrepreneur wrongly accused of being child predator in viral 'sting operation' controversy

Indian-American entrepreneur Akash Singhania, CEO of Hotbox Vending, was wrongfully accused of predatory behaviour during a viral livestream by YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 17, 2026, 03:16 PM IST

Who is Akash Singhania? Indian-American entrepreneur wrongly accused of being child predator in viral 'sting operation' controversy
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Akash Singhania, an Indian-American entrepreneur and CEO of Hotbox Vending LLC, recently found himself at the centre of a viral controversy. Based in Dallas, Singhania’s company specialises in providing vending solutions for alternative products such as vapes, THC, and other similar items. The company operates a network of franchises that place vending machines in venues like bars, nightclubs and casinos across the United States. While his business continued to thrive, Singhania’s personal life took a dramatic turn after an online incident that caught widespread attention.

The Controversial Incident and False Accusations

Singhania’s name gained viral recognition after an online sting operation by Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. The event, which was livestreamed from California, falsely accused Singhania of predatory behaviour. The video quickly went viral on social media, subjecting him to significant online harassment and sparking public outrage. As the livestream unfolded, Singhania was publicly confronted in a residential area, a moment which was later revealed to be a case of mistaken identity and miscommunication.

Singhania was wrongfully implicated in the so-called 'predator exposure' operation, which led to damage to both his personal and professional reputation. The online abuse he received was intense, with many people jumping to conclusions without understanding the full context.

Singhania’s Response and Exoneration

Reacting to the unjust accusations, Singhania issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his shock and distress over the false claims. “My world was turned upside down this weekend… This accusation is completely false,” he wrote. Singhania also revealed how the incident had serious repercussions on both his career and personal life.

After the accusations were made, Singhania immediately contacted the authorities. A subsequent investigation by the Santa Ana Police Department cleared him of any wrongdoing, stating that he had simply been in the wrong place at the wrong time. Despite being exonerated, the damage to his reputation was already done.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy’s Apology

The Russian YouTuber behind the livestream, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, later issued an apology, acknowledging the mistake. In his statement, Zdorovetskiy admitted that his team had 'messed up' due to a mix-up involving Snapchat messages, which led to the wrongful accusation.

Lingering Impact Despite Exoneration

Although Singhania was officially cleared of all allegations, the viral incident left a lasting impact on his personal and professional life. The online abuse, as well as the public scrutiny, caused significant harm to his reputation and strained his professional relationships. Despite being exonerated, Singhania’s experience serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of misinformation in the age of social media.

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