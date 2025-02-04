Critics worry that Musk’s unconventional hiring strategy risks national security. Bobba’s talent is undeniable, but his sudden placement in a powerful role has fueled a heated debate

Akash Bobba, a 22-year-old Indian-origin engineer, has become the focus of a growing controversy surrounding Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The agency, created by Musk to modernise government systems, has faced criticism for hiring six young engineers, aged 19 to 24, and giving them access to sensitive government infrastructure.

Bobba’s rapid rise is impressive. A graduate of UC Berkeley’s elite Management, Entrepreneurship, and Technology (MET) program, he built an outstanding resume with internships at Meta, Palantir, and Bridgewater Associates. His skills in AI, data analytics, and financial modeling made him stand out.

Former classmates recall his extraordinary problem-solving abilities. One viral story describes how Bobba rewrote an entire project overnight after a teammate accidentally deleted it just before a deadline.

However, his appointment at DOGE has raised concerns. Security experts argue that young engineers without government experience should not be given high-level security clearances. Reports suggest that at least four of the new DOGE hires, including Bobba, now have top-tier access to federal IT systems.

Tensions escalated when DOGE personnel allegedly tried to access classified data at the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Security officials who blocked the attempt were later placed on leave, raising further questions about oversight.

Supporters say DOGE is a bold step toward government modernisation. Critics, however, worry that Musk’s unconventional hiring strategy risks national security. Bobba’s talent is undeniable, but his sudden placement in a powerful role has fueled a heated debate over trust, experience, and transparency in government operations.