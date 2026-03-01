FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Who is Ahmad Vahidi? New commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps

Ahmad Vahidi has been appointed as Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), following the killing of Mohammad Pakpour. Know more about him below.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 01, 2026, 04:33 PM IST

Who is Ahmad Vahidi? New commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps
Know more about IRGC's new commander, Ahmad Vahidi
After the assassination of Mohammad Pakpour, General Ahmad Vahidi has been appointed as commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). In his new role in the IRGC, he will be responsible for protecting the Islamic Republic and extending Iran's influence globally. Vahidi has been given this responsibility after the death of Pakpour, who was killed in the joint strikes from the US and Israel on Saturday. Not only him, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was also killed in the Israel-US joint operation.

 

Who is Ahmad Vahidi?

 

Born on June 27, 1958, in Shiraz, Iran, Ahmad Vahidi earned a bachelor's degree in Electronics, a Master's in Industrial Engineering, and a PhD in Strategic Studies. He joined the Iranian IRGC in 1979 and was made deputy to the then commander Mohsen Rezaee for Intelligence Affairs.

 

He became one of the early commanders of the IRGC's external operations wing. Vahidi also served as Iran's Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics under President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Later, he became Minister of Interior under President Ebrahim Raisi. In 2025, he was appointed Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC.

 

He made headlines mainly when he was made wanted by Interpol in 2007 in connection with the 1994 AMIA bombing in Argentina, and has been facing sanctions from the US and the European Union.

 

Meanwhile, Vahidi has been playing a key role in shaping Iran's security and military might for several decades now. He is also seen as a hardline loyalist to the Islamic Republic's core leadership.

 

