Who is Ahmad Vahidi? IRGC new commander emerging as key figure in US-Iran talks

Iranian General Ahmad Vahidi has emerged as a key hardline figure influencing Tehran’s military and diplomatic stance amid ongoing US-Iran indirect negotiations.

As indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States remain uncertain, a senior Iranian military figure has reportedly risen to a central position in shaping both military strategy and diplomatic posture.

Ahmad Vahidi, a hardline commander within Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is believed to be playing an influential role in defining Tehran’s approach to ongoing talks with Washington. Experts suggest he has become part of a close inner circle advising Iran’s top leadership during a period of heightened regional instability.

Rising influence within Iran's power structure

Analysts say Vahidi is now closely linked to a small group of senior figures with direct access to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Reports indicate that decision-making in Tehran has become increasingly opaque, with competing factions within the establishment seeking influence over national security and foreign policy decisions.

The situation has been further complicated by uncertainty surrounding the leadership structure after reported injuries to senior officials during recent regional escalations. Observers note that internal rivalries within Iran’s political and military elite have intensified as the conflict continues.

Who is Ahmad Vahidi?

Ahmad Vahidi is a veteran Iranian military commander who has spent decades in the country’s security and intelligence establishment. Born in 1958 in Shiraz, he joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps after the 1979 Iranian Revolution and later became associated with its external operations wing.

Over the years, he has held several senior positions within Iran’s military structure and is considered one of the most influential figures in the Revolutionary Guard. Internationally, he has been accused of involvement in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community centre in Argentina, one of the deadliest attacks linked to Iranian operatives.

Within Iran, he has also been associated with internal security operations during periods of political unrest, further strengthening his reputation as a hardline security figure.

Military background and global accusations

Vahidi is a long-serving figure in Iran’s security establishment and has previously overseen external operations linked to the Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force. He is also accused internationally of involvement in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community centre in Argentina, one of the deadliest attacks attributed to Iranian-linked operatives abroad.

Domestically, he has been associated with internal security crackdowns during periods of political unrest. His critics describe him as part of a faction favouring confrontation over compromise in foreign policy.

Strategic posture in ongoing conflict

According to policy analysts, Iran’s broader strategy has focused on maintaining leverage in the region through control over key maritime routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, and pressure on regional energy infrastructure. These actions have contributed to heightened global concerns over energy stability.

Within this framework, Vahidi is seen by some experts as representing a more assertive and uncompromising approach. Think tank assessments suggest his influence may extend beyond military operations into shaping negotiation tactics with the United States.

Uncertain diplomacy and internal power struggles

Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington have continued through third-party intermediaries, including diplomatic channels facilitated by regional actors. However, no final agreement has emerged, and discussions remain fragile.

Reports suggest that internal debate within Iran’s leadership continues over how far to go in negotiations, with differing views between diplomatic figures and hardline security officials. Analysts believe this internal tension could shape the outcome of any future agreement with the United States.

As the situation evolves, the role of figures like Vahidi highlights the growing intersection between military influence and diplomatic decision-making in Tehran’s current power structure.