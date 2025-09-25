Who is Agastya Goel? Indian-origin teen meets Donald Trump after winning Int'l Physics Olympiad, has connection to THIS Indian state

After the historic win, Agastya and his teammates met with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. Agastya and his peers were pictured with Trump, who personally congratulated them. Let us tell you more about Agastya here.

The United States' Physics Team won the 2025 International Physics Olympiad in Paris, sweeping all five gold medals and marking the country's best-ever performance at the renowned competition. After the historic win, the team -- which included Indian-origin teenage prodigy Agastya Goel -- met with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC. Agastya and his four teammates were pictured with Trump, who personally congratulated them. Let us tell you more about Agastya here.

What are Agastya Goel's academic achievements?

Agastya, aged 17 years, is enrolled as a junior at Henry M Gunn High School in Palo Alto, California state. He is the son of Ashish Goel, a professor at the prestigious Stanford University. Interestingly, Goel Sr. had topped India's highly-competitive IIT-JEE examination in 1990 before building a career in academics. Before the Physics Olympiad win, Agastya bagged two gold medals at the International Olympiad in Informatics. In the 2024 edition of the contest, Agastya scored an impressive 438.97 out of 600, and was ranked 4th globally.

What are Agastya's other interests?

Agastya's achievements and interests go far beyond just physics: He has attended the elite Mathematical Olympiad Program. He also contributed to PRIMES-USA and co-authored a mathematics paper published in The Australasian Journal of Combinatorics. On LinkedIn, the Indian-origin prodigy describes himself as being passionate about tennis, hiking, music, and stargazing. He plays the guitar and the piano, and also sings in his school's choir. Besides, he is part of the Gunn Competitive Programming Club and the Board Game Club. Agastya’s father, Ashish, hails from Uttar Pradesh, and studied computer science at IIT Kanpur before earning his PhD at Stanford.