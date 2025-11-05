FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Aftab Pureval? Indian-origin Democrat re-elected as Cincinnati mayor, defeating JD Vance's half-brother Cory Bowman

In a landmark evening for the South Asian diaspora, three prominent candidates of Indian and broader South Asian heritage claimed resounding victories in high-stakes US elections. From New York to Virginia and Ohio, three Indian-origin politicians, Zohran Mamdani, Ghazala Hashmi and Aftab Pureval have scored major electoral victories, each making history in their respective races.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 11:57 AM IST

Aftab Pureval, Cincinnati's first Asian-American mayor of Indian and Tibetan heritage, won re-election, securing over 78% of the votes. He defeated Republican challenger Cory Bowman, the half-brother of US Vice President JD Vance.

Who is Aftab Pureval?

Pureval, who is of Indian and Tibetan heritage, was a special assistant US attorney and first claimed the mayor’s office in 2021 after winning nearly 66% of the vote. Born on September 9, 1982, in Xenia, Ohio, to immigrant parents, Devinder Singh Pureval from Punjab, India, and Drenko from Tibet, he moved to Beavercreek when he was four. 

He joined Ohio State University to study political science before earning his law degree from the University of Cincinnati. He worked with the UC Domestic Violence Clinic at the university. Before becoming mayor, he held the position of the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts from 2016 to 2021, the first Democrat to hold that office in over 100 years. During his tenure, he launched the Hamilton County Municipal Court Help Centre to assist people without legal representation.  In 2018, He lost for the U.S. House of Representatives in Ohio's 1st congressional district to long-time Republican incumbent Steve Chabot. In 2021, he was elected as the 70th and first Asian American mayor of Cincinnati, taking office on January 4, 2022,  focusing on key priorities including public safety, affordable housing, economic growth, and environmental issues.

Aftab Pureval's net worth?

According to reports, Aftab Pureval's net worth as of 2025 is estimated to be around $1 million, besides his salary as the mayor of Cincinnati, which is not extensively disclosed. He is married to Dr Whitney Whitis, and they have two sons, Bodhi and Rami.

