Who is Adriana Kugler? American economist whose resignation from US Federal Reserve chair allows Donald Trump to reshape monetary policy

Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler has resigned from her position on the central bank's board, effective August 8, 2025. Her resignation allows US President Trump to fill in with a new Fed member who shares his views on monetary policy, ahead of the 2026 Federal Reserve chair nomination.

Though Kugler did not mention a specific reason for stepping down in her resignation letter, she is likely to return to an academic post at Georgetown University.

Who is Adriana Kugler?

Adriana Kugler has been playing a significant role in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), taking key decisions on the US interest rate. Kugler was appointed as a Governor to the Federal Reserve Board by former President Joe Biden in September 2023. She was the first Hispanic Governor on the board. Prior to joining the Fed, she served as the US executive director at the World Bank from 2022 to 2023. She was also the Chief Economist at the U.S. Department of Labour from 2011 to 2013. She also held roles in the Obama administration.

Kugler has pursued a B.A. from McGill University and holds a PhD in economics from the University of California, Berkeley. She is married to Ignacio Donoso and has two children, Danny and Miri.

Kugler’s resignation

In her resignation letter addressed to Trump, Kugler, 55, wrote, “It has been an honour of a lifetime to serve on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System,” she wrote. “I am especially honoured to have served during a critical time in achieving our dual mandate of bringing down prices and keeping a strong and resilient labour market.”



Most recently, Kugler aligned with Fed board chair Jerome H Powell’s view on maintaining interest rates. After Kugler’s exit, Trump demanded Jerome Powell’s resignation. “Too Late Powell should resign, just like Adriana Kugler. She knew he was doing the wrong thing. He should also resign!” he wrote.

Potential nominee for Fed leadership

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is curating a list of candidates for the upcoming Federal Reserve Board vacancy left by Governor Adriana Kugler's resignation. He has suggested appointing someone for Kugler's vacancy first and later elevating them to chair. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, current Governor Christopher Waller, Former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, and Bessent himself are among potential candidates.