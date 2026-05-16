Who is Abu-Bilal al-Minuki? ISIS second-in-command killed by US forces in Nigeria, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said American forces, in coordination with Nigeria, killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described as ISIS’s second-in-command, in a targeted operation in Nigeria.

US President Donald Trump has announced that American forces, in coordination with Nigerian security personnel, have eliminated a senior Islamic State commander in a targeted operation in Nigeria. The mission reportedly resulted in the death of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described by Trump as the second-in-command of ISIS globally.

The announcement was made through Trump’s social media platform Truth Social, where he detailed the operation and praised the joint efforts of US and Nigerian forces involved in the strike.

US President Donald Trump posts, "Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield. Abu-Bilal al-Minuki,… pic.twitter.com/DKs2UqnI00 — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2026

Targeted Operation in Nigeria

According to Trump, the operation was carefully planned and executed by US military units alongside the Armed Forces of Nigeria. He claimed the strike specifically targeted Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, who was allegedly responsible for coordinating and supporting extremist activities linked to the Islamic State group across multiple regions.

Trump said the militant believed he could evade detection by hiding in Africa, but intelligence tracking reportedly allowed US forces to locate him. He added that the mission was carried out with precision and without operational failure.

Claim of Major Blow to ISIS Network

In his statement, Trump asserted that al-Minuki played a key role in ISIS’s global operations and was actively involved in planning attacks against civilians and US interests. He claimed that the militants’ elimination would significantly weaken the organisation’s international structure.

He further stated that the removal of the ISIS leader would reduce the group’s ability to coordinate operations and carry out attacks across Africa and beyond.

Appreciation for Nigeria’s Cooperation

Trump also acknowledged the role of Nigerian authorities in supporting the mission, thanking the government for its cooperation. He highlighted the importance of international partnerships in combating terrorism and preventing extremist groups from expanding their influence.

The US administration has frequently worked with African nations in counterterrorism operations aimed at disrupting militant networks operating in the Sahel and surrounding regions.

Continued Counterterrorism Focus

The announcement comes amid ongoing US efforts to target senior extremist leaders worldwide through intelligence-driven operations. While independent verification of the strike details has not yet been released, Trump described the mission as a significant success in the fight against global terrorism.

He concluded his statement by praising the armed forces involved and reiterating his administration’s commitment to eliminating terrorist threats wherever they operate.