WORLD
Abhay Kumar Singh, a native of Patna, Bihar, transitioned from studying medicine in Russia to becoming a lawmaker in Kursk city, representing Putin’s United Russia party. He is the first Indian-origin elected official in Russia and advocates for stronger India-Russia defence cooperation.
In an extraordinary journey spanning continents, Abhay Kumar Singh, a native of Patna, Bihar, has carved a niche for himself in Russian politics. From studying medicine in Russia to becoming a member of the Kursk city legislature—equivalent to an MLA in India, Singh’s story is one of ambition, resilience, and cross-cultural achievement.
Born and raised in Patna, Singh completed his schooling at Loyola High School before heading to Russia in 1991 to pursue medical studies at Kursk State Medical University. After graduating, he briefly returned to India to practice as a registered doctor but soon went back to Russia to explore entrepreneurial ventures.
In Russia, Singh established a pharmaceutical business that later expanded into real estate and construction. His success as a businessman helped him gain recognition in Kursk, despite the challenges of being a foreigner in a predominantly non-Indian environment.
Singh’s political journey began in 2015, when he joined United Russia, the ruling party led by President Vladimir Putin. Just two years later, in 2017, he contested local elections and won a seat in the Kursk city assembly, making him the first Indian-origin lawmaker to be elected to public office in Russia. He secured re-election in 2022, solidifying his political standing.
Before President Putin’s tenth state visit to India, Singh spoke about India-Russia defence collaboration. Praising the S-400 missile system as 'a very good missile system,' he suggested that India should aim to acquire the S-500, Russia’s latest missile technology. 'If Russia decides to supply it to India, the country will be the first to receive it; China hasn’t got it yet,' Singh noted.
Abhay Kumar Singh’s journey from a medical student in Patna to a legislator in Russia exemplifies the possibilities of global ambition and cross-cultural integration. Through his political role and business ventures, Singh has not only built a successful life abroad but also strengthened the India-Russia connection, representing a unique bridge between the two nations.