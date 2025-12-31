Who is Abdul Rehman? Pakistan’s Asim Munir marries his daughter Mahnoor to his brother’s son at Army headquarters in Karachi; Check full guest list

Delhi-NCR weather Update: Travel plans hit as dense fog covers National Capital, flight operations affected, alines issue advisories, AQI reaches...,
WORLD
Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir hosted wedding of one his daughter, Mahnoor on December 26 at the army’s General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. As per reports, Asim Munir married his daughter Mahnoor to her first cousin Abdul Rehman, who is son of Asim Munir’s brother. However, there are no official photographs that were released, and the wedding was reported by local media.
However, the video is now-deleted video. Pakistani journalist Zahid Gishkori on X, claimed, ‘Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir's daughter Mahnoor married his brother's son, Capt. Abdul Rehman Qasim," he said.
Asim Munir has four daughters. Mahnoor is his third daughter. Not much is known about her. Abdul Rehman, the groom and General Asim Munir’s nephew, has previously served in the Pakistan Army as a captain. He had joined the civil administration through a quota reserved for army officers and currently serves as an assistant commissioner.
The wedding, attended by over 400 guests including senior political and military figures. Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and several serving and retired senior military officers, including former army chiefs were among the guests.