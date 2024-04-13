Who Is Abdul Rahim? Kerala crowdfunds Rs 34 crore in 4 days to free man from death row in Saudi Arabia

"When the propagandists of hatred spread lies against the state, the Malayalees are raising their defence through stories of humanity and philanthropy.

Hundreds of people in Kerala have collected ₹35.45 crore through a crowd-funding campaign to secure the release of Kozhikode native Abdul Rahim, convicted in Saudi Arabia for causing the death of a 15- 15-year-old disabled boy, reported news agency ANI. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has hailed the initiative to help free Rahim.

"When the propagandists of hatred spread lies against the state, the Malayalees are raising their defence through stories of humanity and philanthropy. For the release of Abdul Rahim, a native of Kozhikode who was sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia, Malayalees all over the world have joined hands and collected 34 crore rupees," said Kerala CM on social media.

As per news agency ANI, Abdul Rahim was employed as a house driver of a Saudi citizen and as the caretaker of a 15- 15-year-old disabled boy. As per Rahim's version, while travelling with the boy one day, he stopped the vehicle at a red light. When the boy asked Rahim to violate the red signal, he accidentally hit and dislodged the tube of a life-support device attached to the boy's body. As a result, the boy fell unconscious and died.

How people have arranged money for Rahim's release

A legal action committee was formed to organise the crowdfunding to save Abdur Rahim. The committee set up an app called 'SAVEABDULRAHIM' to collect the amount. More than ₹30 crore were collected through the app. The fundraising target was achieved by adding the amount received offline.

A social media campaign was also launched to aid the release of Rahim.

The committee has said that it will contact the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to help secure Rahim's release before the April 15 deadline.

(with PTI inputs)