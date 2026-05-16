Who is Abdul Halim Khan? East London imam given life sentence for rape and sexual assault of women and children

East London imam Abdul Halim Khan jailed for life, minimum 20 years, for raping 7 women and girls including minors.

A 54-year-old imam from East London has been handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 20 years after being convicted of multiple counts of rape and sexual assault against seven women and girls, including children as young as 12.

Exploiting Faith and Fear

Abdul Halim Khan, who served as a religious leader on Old Ford Road, used his standing in the Bangladeshi Muslim community to target victims between 2005 and 2014. Prosecutors said Khan claimed to be possessed by a djinn, a supernatural spirit, during the assaults. He told victims he needed to 'cleanse evil spirits' from them and warned that speaking out would bring 'black magic,' illness, or death to their families.

One survivor, who was 13 at the time of the abuse, told the court: 'I genuinely believed he had supernatural powers.' Another victim said Khan claimed only he could cure her ovarian cancer before taking her to an isolated location and assaulting her.

Verdict and Sentencing at Snaresbrook Crown Court

In February, Khan was found guilty of 21 charges, including rape, sexual assault, and child sexual offences committed in flats and secluded areas. The sentence was delivered Thursday at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Judge Leslie Cuthbert condemned Khan’s actions, stating: 'Behind a public appearance of propriety and holiness, you took monstrous advantage of women who trusted you, all for your own sexual satisfaction.' The judge noted Khan specifically targeted members of the Bangladeshi Muslim community, assuming victims would not report the abuse due to his authority and cultural stigma. 'You behaved as if you were untouchable,' Judge Cuthbert added.

Victims Speak Out on Lasting Trauma

All seven victims were from the local Bangladeshi community, with three being teenagers when the abuse began. During sentencing, victims described severe, long-term harm. One woman told the BBC: 'To me, Khan is not a human being. He is evil personified.' Others spoke of being subjected to 'lies and manipulation' by a man the community viewed as pious and trustworthy.

Lead prosecutor Sarah Morris KC explained that Khan weaponised religious belief, convincing women they required spiritual intervention that only he could provide. The Crown Prosecution Service said victims were coerced into meeting him alone, where the assaults took place.

Court Condemns Abuse of Religious Position

The judge called Khan’s conduct 'a deliberate distortion of the Muslim faith,' stressing that he betrayed the trust placed in him as a community leader. The case highlights how positions of authority can be exploited to silence victims through fear and shame.

Khan will serve a minimum of 20 years before being eligible for parole consideration.