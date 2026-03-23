Who is Abdul Basit? Pakistan's 'jihadi' diplomat who supported terrorism in Kashmir while being envoy to Delhi

Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, has resurfaced in headlines amid fresh controversy, reviving scrutiny over his past engagements with Kashmiri separatists during his tenure in New Delhi.

In 2014, when India and Pakistan's relations were seemingly improving, a single diplomatic move by then Pakistan's High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basil, caused a breakdown in talks after his alleged support for separatist elements in Jammu and Kashmir, like members of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference. After this, New Delhi called off foreign secretary-level talks, stating it was an interference in its internal affairs. For those unversed, Indian officials had warned Pakistan against such interaction ahead of the scheduled dialogue, but Basit went on with the meetings.

More than a decade later, Basit is again making headlines for his recent remarks, which sparked outrage after he said that Pakistan could target Indian cities like Mumbai and New Delhi in a hypothetical scenario. In his bizarre statement, Basit outlined how Pakistan might respond if Washington targeted its nuclear programme and said, ''Suppose there is a scenario where the US views our nuclear programme in a negative light or tries to destroy our nuclear capability. It is unlikely, but I am talking about a worst-case scenario. Let’s imagine that the US tries to attack us. Even if the US is not within our nuclear range, what options do we have? India. We would not have to do anything else. Even if we do not have the range to target the US, we would have to strike India’s Mumbai and New Delhi without thinking.''

Who is Abdul Basit?

He is a former Pakistani High Commissioner to India and served from 2014 to 2017. Before his tenure in New Delhi, Basit served in key positions in Germany and Bangladesh. During his service as Pakistani High Commissioner to India, he drew sharp criticism from the Narendra Modi-led Indian government for repeatedly engaging with Kashmiri separatist leaders despite official objections.

His actions even led to the cancellation of bilateral talks in 2014. However, there seems to be no stopping Basit as he has remained vocal on Kashmir and often made remarks that sparked political and diplomatic controversy in India.