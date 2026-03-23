FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Abdul Basit? Pakistan's 'jihadi' diplomat who supported terrorism in Kashmir while being envoy to Delhi

WHO warns of fluoride risks: How excess use can harm your child’ health and IQ

Iran vows to completely close Strait of Hormuz if Trump targets energy facilities, here's all you need to know

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh's film runs on riot mode, scores biggest opening weekend in Bollywood, earns Rs 700 crore

US-Israel-Iran War: Indian national injured as UAE intercepts Iranian missile in Abu Dhabi; details here

Gold, silver prices today, March 23, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Commuters alert! App-based cab drivers in Gurugram are on strike today, here's why

The 50 winner: Shiv Thakare shares first reaction after beating Mr Faisu, Kaka, Krishna Shroff to lift winner's trophy: 'You don't need to fight to be heard'

Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur to get major boost as CM Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate, lay foundation for Rs 53 crore projects, check details

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran vows to destroy critical energy infrastructure after Donald Trump’s 48‑hour ultimatum

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Abdul Basit? Pakistan's 'jihadi' diplomat who supported terrorism in Kashmir while being envoy to Delhi

Who is Abdul Basit? Pakistan's ' jihadi' diplomat who supported terrorism in Kas

WHO warns of fluoride risks: How excess use can harm your child’ health and IQ

WHO warns of fluoride risks:How excess use can harm your child’ health and IQ

The 50 winner: Shiv Thakare shares first reaction after beating Mr Faisu, Kaka, Krishna Shroff to lift winner's trophy: 'You don't need to fight to be heard'

The 50 winner: Shiv Thakare lifts winner's trophy, his fan wins Rs 50 lakh

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats

From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats

From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress

Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in gla

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Abdul Basit? Pakistan's 'jihadi' diplomat who supported terrorism in Kashmir while being envoy to Delhi

Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, has resurfaced in headlines amid fresh controversy, reviving scrutiny over his past engagements with Kashmiri separatists during his tenure in New Delhi.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 23, 2026, 08:33 AM IST

Who is Abdul Basit? Pakistan's 'jihadi' diplomat who supported terrorism in Kashmir while being envoy to Delhi
Abdul Basit, former Pakistani High Commissioner to India
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In 2014, when India and Pakistan's relations were seemingly improving, a single diplomatic move by then Pakistan's High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basil, caused a breakdown in talks after his alleged support for separatist elements in Jammu and Kashmir, like members of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference. After this, New Delhi called off foreign secretary-level talks, stating it was an interference in its internal affairs. For those unversed, Indian officials had warned Pakistan against such interaction ahead of the scheduled dialogue, but Basit went on with the meetings.

 

More than a decade later, Basit is again making headlines for his recent remarks, which sparked outrage after he said that Pakistan could target Indian cities like Mumbai and New Delhi in a hypothetical scenario. In his bizarre statement, Basit outlined how Pakistan might respond if Washington targeted its nuclear programme and said, ''Suppose there is a scenario where the US views our nuclear programme in a negative light or tries to destroy our nuclear capability. It is unlikely, but I am talking about a worst-case scenario. Let’s imagine that the US tries to attack us. Even if the US is not within our nuclear range, what options do we have? India. We would not have to do anything else. Even if we do not have the range to target the US, we would have to strike India’s Mumbai and New Delhi without thinking.''

 

Who is Abdul Basit?

 

He is a former Pakistani High Commissioner to India and served from 2014 to 2017. Before his tenure in New Delhi, Basit served in key positions in Germany and Bangladesh. During his service as Pakistani High Commissioner to India, he drew sharp criticism from the Narendra Modi-led Indian government for repeatedly engaging with Kashmiri separatist leaders despite official objections.

 

His actions even led to the cancellation of bilateral talks in 2014. However, there seems to be no stopping Basit as he has remained vocal on Kashmir and often made remarks that sparked political and diplomatic controversy in India.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Abdul Basit? Pakistan's 'jihadi' diplomat who supported terrorism in Kashmir while being envoy to Delhi
Who is Abdul Basit? Pakistan's ' jihadi' diplomat who supported terrorism in Kas
WHO warns of fluoride risks: How excess use can harm your child’ health and IQ
WHO warns of fluoride risks:How excess use can harm your child’ health and IQ
Iran vows to completely close Strait of Hormuz if Trump targets energy facilities, here's all you need to know
Iran vows to completely close Strait of Hormuz if Trump targets energy facilitie
Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh's film runs on riot mode, scores biggest opening weekend in Bollywood, earns Rs 700 crore
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveer Singh's film earns Rs 700 crore
US-Israel-Iran War: Indian national injured as UAE intercepts Iranian missile in Abu Dhabi; details here
US-Israel-Iran War: Indian national injured as UAE intercepts Iranian missile in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats
From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress
Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in gla
From Ravindra Kaushik to Ajit Doval: Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal, hypnosis, sexual assault pen drives to political network, Bhondu Baba's dark reality exposed
Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal hypnosis, sexual assault pendrives
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement