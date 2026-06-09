FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Iran Israel War: 'Bibi, Be Careful' – Trump Issues Major Warning To Netanyahu On Iran

Iran Israel War: 'Bibi, Be Careful' – Trump Issues Major Warning To Netanyahu On Iran

Upasana Singh supports Shilpa Shinde after she admits filing false sexual harassment case: 'That takes courage'

Upasana supports Shilpa after she admits filing false sexual harassment case

Delhi HC slams Centre over planned takeover of Polo Ground, Gymkhana Club: 'We will all suffocate and die'

Delhi High Court slams Centre over planned takeover of Polo Ground

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut

Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut

Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more

Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut

Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who has more nuclear weapons in 2026? SIPRI reveals India-Pakistan numbers

India has expanded its nuclear lead over Pakistan, with an estimated 190 warheads compared to Pakistan’s 170, according to SIPRI.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 08:46 AM IST

Who has more nuclear weapons in 2026? SIPRI reveals India-Pakistan numbers
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India has widened its nuclear advantage over Pakistan, according to the latest assessment by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). The institute's Yearbook 2026 estimates that India now possesses around 190 nuclear warheads, compared to Pakistan’s estimated 170, giving New Delhi a lead of roughly 20 warheads.

The report, released on June 8, highlights that both countries continued strengthening their nuclear capabilities throughout 2025, reflecting an ongoing arms competition in South Asia.

Focus on Modernisation and Long-Range Capabilities

Beyond the size of its arsenal, India has continued investing in advanced nuclear delivery systems. SIPRI noted that the country's strategic focus is increasingly shifting toward longer-range weapons capable of reaching targets deep inside China, while still maintaining deterrence against Pakistan.

India's military modernisation efforts include the development of new missile systems and improvements to existing platforms. These upgrades are part of a broader strategy aimed at enhancing the country's nuclear deterrence posture in a rapidly changing regional security environment.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has also been expanding its military capabilities. The report states that Islamabad continued developing new missile technologies and accumulating fissile material, which could potentially allow it to increase its nuclear stockpile in the years ahead.

Rising Regional Tensions Add to Concerns

The SIPRI report comes at a time of heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. It described the military confrontation that unfolded in May 2025 as one of the most serious crises in recent years.

During the brief conflict, India reportedly targeted Pakistani air and missile installations that may have had links to nuclear operations. Despite the intensity of the standoff, both sides eventually acted to prevent the situation from spiralling into a larger confrontation.

Experts believe the episode underscored the risks associated with military escalation between nuclear powers and highlighted the importance of crisis management mechanisms.

New Technologies Reshaping Warfare

SIPRI also pointed to the growing influence of emerging technologies in South Asia’s security landscape. Artificial intelligence, cyber warfare, armed drones and advanced missile systems are increasingly becoming part of military planning on both sides.

The institute noted that cyber operations were integrated into active military engagements during the recent crisis, marking a significant shift in how future conflicts could unfold.

Globally, SIPRI warned that nuclear disarmament efforts are losing momentum as countries continue to modernise their arsenals. With geopolitical tensions rising and arms-control agreements weakening, the organisation cautioned that the risk of miscalculation among nuclear-armed states remains a serious concern.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Upasana Singh supports Shilpa Shinde after she admits filing false sexual harassment case: 'That takes courage'
Upasana supports Shilpa after she admits filing false sexual harassment case
Who has more nuclear weapons in 2026? SIPRI reveals India-Pakistan numbers
Who has more nuclear weapons in 2026? SIPRI reveals India-Pakistan numbers
Trump’s $100000 H-1B Visa Fee Blocked: Is court ruling relief for Indian workers?
Trump’s $100000 H-1B Visa Fee Blocked: Is court ruling relief for Indian workers
'Nobody wants to objectify women': Kangana Ranaut reacts amid Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi controversy
'Nobody wants to objectify women': Kangana Ranaut reacts amid Peddi controversy
Did Donald Trump stop Israel’s planned strike on Iran at the last minute? Here’s what we know
Did Donald Trump stop Israel’s planned strike on Iran at the last minute?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement