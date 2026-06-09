Who has more nuclear weapons in 2026? SIPRI reveals India-Pakistan numbers

India has expanded its nuclear lead over Pakistan, with an estimated 190 warheads compared to Pakistan’s 170, according to SIPRI.

India has widened its nuclear advantage over Pakistan, according to the latest assessment by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). The institute's Yearbook 2026 estimates that India now possesses around 190 nuclear warheads, compared to Pakistan’s estimated 170, giving New Delhi a lead of roughly 20 warheads.

The report, released on June 8, highlights that both countries continued strengthening their nuclear capabilities throughout 2025, reflecting an ongoing arms competition in South Asia.

Focus on Modernisation and Long-Range Capabilities

Beyond the size of its arsenal, India has continued investing in advanced nuclear delivery systems. SIPRI noted that the country's strategic focus is increasingly shifting toward longer-range weapons capable of reaching targets deep inside China, while still maintaining deterrence against Pakistan.

India's military modernisation efforts include the development of new missile systems and improvements to existing platforms. These upgrades are part of a broader strategy aimed at enhancing the country's nuclear deterrence posture in a rapidly changing regional security environment.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has also been expanding its military capabilities. The report states that Islamabad continued developing new missile technologies and accumulating fissile material, which could potentially allow it to increase its nuclear stockpile in the years ahead.

Rising Regional Tensions Add to Concerns

The SIPRI report comes at a time of heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. It described the military confrontation that unfolded in May 2025 as one of the most serious crises in recent years.

During the brief conflict, India reportedly targeted Pakistani air and missile installations that may have had links to nuclear operations. Despite the intensity of the standoff, both sides eventually acted to prevent the situation from spiralling into a larger confrontation.

Experts believe the episode underscored the risks associated with military escalation between nuclear powers and highlighted the importance of crisis management mechanisms.

New Technologies Reshaping Warfare

SIPRI also pointed to the growing influence of emerging technologies in South Asia’s security landscape. Artificial intelligence, cyber warfare, armed drones and advanced missile systems are increasingly becoming part of military planning on both sides.

The institute noted that cyber operations were integrated into active military engagements during the recent crisis, marking a significant shift in how future conflicts could unfold.

Globally, SIPRI warned that nuclear disarmament efforts are losing momentum as countries continue to modernise their arsenals. With geopolitical tensions rising and arms-control agreements weakening, the organisation cautioned that the risk of miscalculation among nuclear-armed states remains a serious concern.