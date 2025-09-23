WHO, EU, medical fraternity warns Donald Trump over claim linking paracetamol link with autism, makes BIG statement, 'Available evidence...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
US President Donald Trump’s shocking statement on Tylenol, a paracetamol, has sparked concerns amid disagreements among experts who have contradicted it with their analysis. Experts have flagged risks over his statement, which Trump has made without presenting any valid evidence.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 09:06 PM IST

US President Donald Trump’s shocking statement on Tylenol, a paracetamol, has sparked concerns amid disagreements among experts who have contradicted it with their analysis. Experts have flagged risks over his statement, which Trump has made without presenting any valid evidence. Disapproving of Trump’s claims, the European Union and British health agencies have confirmed that paracetamol is safe during pregnancy, reported Reuters.

Medical fraternity rejects Trump's claims

The global agency and the British health experts have rejected Trump’s warning regarding the medication in which he has linked its usage with autism. According to Reuters, the World Health Organization has advised that evidence of a link in Trump’s claim was inconsistent and to remain cautious while making any conclusion.

The response from the medical fraternity came after Donald Trump, on Monday, made a 'public service announcement' in which he called Tylenol, another name for paracetamol in the US, “no good” and that pregnant women should "fight like hell" to only take it in cases of extreme fever. However, his claims were unfounded as they were not backed by scientific evidence to the forefront of US health policy.

ALSO READ: Autism, Anti-Vaccine, Raw Milk: US health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr's 5 'controversial' health-related remarks

Medical organisations cite no relevant evidence to support claims 

In another disapproval of Trump’s claims, the European Medicines Agency said that no new evidence has come to force a change in the current recommendations for the use of paracetamol during pregnancy. “Available evidence has found no link between the use of paracetamol during pregnancy and autism,” Reuters quoted the EMA as saying. The organisation further said that in times of need, paracetamol is safe to take during pregnancy, but with the lowest dosage and at a lower frequency.

Among the medical fraternity that opined on Trump’s statement, now going viral, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević, in a press conference in Geneva, clarified whether Paracetamol is linked with autism, and said, “The evidence remains inconsistent.” Citing unspecified studies, he further clarified that this evidence was not confirmed by the latest research. “This lack of replicability really calls for caution in drawing causal conclusions,” he says.

Trump’s advice has been contradictory to the evidence backed by numerous studies in medical societies, which show that acetaminophen, an active ingredient in Tylenol, is crucial and safe for the well-being of pregnant women. 

