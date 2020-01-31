WHO declares novel coronavirus global emergency as 18 countries outside China report confirmed cases

The UN health agency World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday declared a global emergency over the deadly novel coronavirus after the number of dead rose to 213 and the confirmed cases of infection reached 9,692 in China.

The WHO said there have been 82 confirmed cases in 18 other countries, including cases of onward transmission in Germany, Japan, the United States, and Vietnam.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a press conference said, "Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems", as he declared a 'public health emergency of international concern'.

The WHO's Emergency Committee, an advisory body of international experts, said in a statement that evidence had shown that restricting movement of people and goods during public health emergencies "may be ineffective and may divert resources from other interventions".

LIVE: Press conference on the Emergency Committee meeting on #2019nCoV https://t.co/hTQam7RWc9 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 30, 2020

NEWS: #Coronavirus declared a public health emergency of international concern by @WHO. Global outbreak includes 98 cases in 18 countries, outside China. More info, including tips on how to stay healthy: https://t.co/tsGUhNhrv2 pic.twitter.com/ZDyTXeVXyg — United Nations (@UN) January 30, 2020

Many countries have urged their citizens not to visit China, while some have banned entry for travellers from Wuhan and Russia said it was closing its far eastern border with China over the outbreak.

The WHO has called a public health emergency of international concern only five times since the relevant legislation took effect in 2007 -- for swine flu, polio, Zika and twice for Ebola outbreaks in Africa.

In India, one confirmed case of coronavirus was reported in Kerala yesterday. The patient, a student of the Wuhan University, is stable and in isolation at a hospital, the government said.

Many more suspected cases have been reported from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Delhi but only one sample has been reported positive till now.

In India, the National Institute of Virology in Pune is the nodal centre for testing the samples.

