WHO confirms Hantavirus cases on cruise ship under control, urges calm amid COVID-19 comparisons

WHO says hantavirus outbreak on Atlantic cruise ship remains limited and poses no global pandemic threat.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has reassured the public that a recent hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean does not pose a global pandemic threat. The alert comes after at least eight confirmed cases onboard triggered concern among passengers and the wider public.

Distinct from COVID-19

Speaking at a press briefing, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, a WHO director, emphasised that hantavirus is very different from the coronavirus. 'This is not COVID. This is a very different virus, and we know this virus. Hantavirus has been around for many years,' she said. She highlighted that the current outbreak remains contained to the cruise ship and those on board.

Dr Van Kerkhove’s comments were aimed at curbing public panic and providing perspective, noting that hantavirus infections, while serious, have historically been limited in scope and transmission.

Limited Outbreak Expected

WHO officials stated that with proper measures, the outbreak is likely to remain localised. 'We believe this will be a limited outbreak if the public health measures are implemented and solidarity shown across all countries,' said Abdi Rahman Mahamud, the WHO director for emergency alert and response.

Authorities emphasised that monitoring, quarantine protocols, and medical support for affected passengers are crucial to preventing further spread. Unlike respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, hantavirus is primarily transmitted through contact with rodent excreta and does not easily spread from person to person.

Importance of Public Health Measures

WHO urged all countries and relevant stakeholders to collaborate in ensuring that containment measures are followed strictly. Experts said that proactive health interventions, including isolating confirmed cases and sanitising affected areas, will be key in keeping the outbreak under control.

While hantavirus can cause severe illness, the WHO’s assessment indicates that the risk to the general population remains low. The cruise ship outbreak underscores the need for vigilance, but officials are confident that with prompt action and cooperation, the virus will not extend beyond the confined environment.

Takeaway

Despite initial alarm, the WHO’s assessment provides reassurance that the current hantavirus outbreak is unlikely to escalate into a global health crisis. The focus remains on managing the situation onboard and preventing any further spread through coordinated public health measures.