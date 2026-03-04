FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who are the Kurds? Is CIA weighing arming Iranian opposition along Iraq border?

Donald Trump administration is reportedly considering supporting Iranian Kurdish groups to increase pressure on Tehran. Discussions involve potential military aid and coordination with Iraqi Kurdish leaders.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 04, 2026, 08:13 AM IST

Who are the Kurds? Is CIA weighing arming Iranian opposition along Iraq border?
Amid escalating hostilities with Tehran, officials in the administration of Donald Trump are reportedly weighing a controversial strategy: backing Iranian Kurdish opposition groups as a way to intensify pressure on the Iranian government. Multiple sources familiar with internal discussions say conversations have taken place with Kurdish leaders in Iraq and members of Iran’s opposition about possible military assistance.

The idea centres on leveraging Kurdish armed factions operating near the Iraq-Iran border, particularly in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region. Some US officials believe these groups could force Iranian security services to divert resources away from major cities, potentially creating space for civilian unrest to grow.

Kurdish groups signal readiness

In recent days, several Iranian Kurdish organisations have hinted publicly at possible action, encouraging defections within Iran’s security forces. Tehran has responded forcefully. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has reportedly launched drone strikes against Kurdish positions, signalling that it views the groups as an immediate threat.

According to regional officials, discussions have included logistical questions such as whether Iraqi Kurdish authorities would permit weapons transfers across their territory. Any sustained campaign would likely require coordination with leaders in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, where Kurdish forces maintain strongholds.

One Kurdish official suggested that opposition fighters believe current conditions present a rare opportunity. However, US intelligence assessments have long indicated that Iranian Kurdish factions lack the unity, manpower and national reach required to spark a broad uprising without significant outside backing.

Israeli and regional dimensions

The situation has also drawn in Israel, whose forces have reportedly conducted strikes along Iran’s western frontier. Analysts suggest such operations could be aimed at weakening Iranian border defences in anticipation of broader regional developments.

Any Kurdish ground offensive, observers note, would depend heavily on sustained US and Israeli assistance. Without that backing, Kurdish groups would struggle to hold territory or maintain prolonged engagements.

A complex history with Washington

The Kurdish population, spread across parts of Turkey, Iraq, Iran and Syria, has long sought greater autonomy. In Iraq, the Kurdistan Regional Government exercises limited self-rule, but elsewhere Kurdish movements have faced political and military pressure.

The United States has partnered with Kurdish fighters for decades, particularly during operations against ISIS. However, past policy shifts have left some Kurdish leaders wary of Washington’s long-term commitments.

Former US officials caution that arming additional militias in an already volatile border region could destabilise Iraq and produce unintended consequences. With Kurdish factions themselves divided by ideology and rivalry, questions remain about whether they can function as a cohesive force.

As discussions continue, the broader issue looms: whether deeper involvement would meaningfully weaken Tehran—or further inflame an already fragile regional balance.

